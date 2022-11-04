 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH-SPEED INTERNET

Sullivan County works with state to expand access to broadband

Closing the digital divide

The unequal access to certain technologies quickly became glaring as classrooms shifted online during the height of the pandemic. Those without a home computer, tablet, or dependable internet access were put at an immediate disadvantage, and in many instances school districts and communities were not able to give them the equipment and support they needed.

When it comes to education, the digital divide between those with knowledge and access to technology and those without existed prior to the pandemic—but the gulf widened after COVID. According to research by Pew, the digital divide manifests in several ways, affecting various groups of people disproportionately. Adults with disabilities, for example, are less likely to own a computer or smart device, meaning there it's less likely hat such devices are available to other members of their households. Geography matters, too: Broadband internet access in rural areas lags behind both urban and suburban areas.

In terms of the "homework gap" created by digital inequity, more than one-third of parents with children whose school went virtual during COVID reported technological obstacles in schoolwork engagement. Lower income households were more likely to report such obstacles by a ratio of more than 2 to 1 over higher income households.

To begin closing the digital divide, the federal government created the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program works directly with internet providers to lower high-speed internet costs. The IIJA has devoted $65 billion toward growing the national broadband network; moreover, the American Rescue Plan has provided a further $25 billion in the form of capital investment funds and state and local disbursements toward the same.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County officials and residents met with Taylre Beaty, the broadband program director at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Friday to discuss possible routes the county can take to expand its broadband accessibility.

Beaty explained the state was made aware recently at a workshop that the information shown on the current version of the Tennessee Internal Accessibility Map, regarding Sullivan County accessibility is inaccurate.

"It was brought to our attention that Sullivan County says that on a lot of the maps that they're almost completely covered with broadband service, but that's not necessarily the case," Beaty said. "So we want to make sure that we're partnering with you and can capture the areas in your county that are not covered."

Jeffrey Salyers, a Sullivan County resident, described how complicated and expensive it has become for his neighbors to get broadband access, in large part due to local providers being too hesitant or unwilling to invest in the infrastructure needed to expand the broadband footprint.

"I've got it at my house, but it's because I paid for it. I basically talked Spectrum down from $10,000 to $3,500, which I paid out of pocket, which is ridiculous at any amount," Salyers said. "The guy that lives straight across the street from me, they want $4,000 from him, and he is literally across the street, and that is ridiculous."

The Department of Economic and Community Development, or TDECD, announced $446 million in funds in September allocated for the expansion of broadband infrastructure statewide, with the possibility of additional funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law coming in the near future. Beaty highlighted that the amount they receive from the bipartisan infrastructure law depends on the new FCC maps, which are set to be released in December.

""We know that we're going to get a minimum of $100 million for broadband, but it could be closer to a billion dollars, which I know is quite a range," Beaty said. "We won't know exactly which of those it is until the new FCC maps come out because that determines our allocations."

Beaty highlighted that in anticipation of the federal funds, her team will be working on a five-year plan aimed at providing broadband to every household and business in Tennessee.

"My office will be required to create a five-year plan on how we're going to get the entire state of Tennessee served. So like every household, every business, and if at the end of that five or six years we're turning around and finding households unaccounted for, we've failed," Beaty said. "Broadband isn't a luxury. It's a necessity."

Beaty also informed Sullivan County officials and residents about the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Plan the county can apply for. The program aims to incentivize local providers through a 70–30 cost split to expand broadband access. She also highlighted the Broadband Ready Community list, which is in the process of being revamped.

Sullivan County has not signed up for that program.

"Essentially, this shows us that the conversation has been had at the county level that we need broadband, and we're supportive of that deployment," Beaty said. "This is a great conversation starter with providers. A lot of times, they will go to the county and talk about this. The reason why is because a provider will get 10 extra points on their application if they apply in a county that's a broadband-ready community."

At the end of the meeting, Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Ireson proposed introducing a resolution at the next Sullivan County Commission meeting that would add Sullivan County to the Broadband Ready Community list so Beaty can work with interested providers on grants.

"Let's get our resolution together for the Broadband Community (list). Then once we have that, that'll be the carrot to the providers to go out and talk to them and say, 'Hey, we're a Broadband Ready Community," Ireson said. "It kind of gets us at least on a path, I think, of how to start."

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

