Sullivan County votes to make offer on closed Blountville schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to proceed with the offer of $637,500 for the purchase of Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle School from Sullivan County Schools.

The resolution, which was sponsored by Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite, passed with 21 yes votes, two absent votes and one no vote from Commissioner Doug Woods.

In the resolution, Crosswhite listed potential uses for the properties, which include using the middle school as a storage unit for county records, the use of the gymnasiums as part of the Department of Health Wellness programs and allowing Little Leagues access to the baseball fields.

This resolution would, if accepted by the Sullivan County Board of Education, bring to a conclusion a disagreement over the ownership of 12.25 acres of land that Sullivan County acquired through eminent domain, which held up the initial proposal of $400,000 by the Sullivan County Board for the properties.

The two properties were appraised in September of 2021 at a value of $1,157,000.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.