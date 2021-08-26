Sullivan County deputy dies of COVID-19

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who contracted the COVID-19 virus in the line of duty died Tuesday.
Deputy Roger Mitchell contracted the disease while he worked as a corrections officer assigned to the transportation division, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt. A transportation officer in Sullivan County is responsible for transporting inmates to court and medical appointments. They also transport inmates to prison and travel to other jurisdictions to pick up fugitives, he said.
Mitchell, the 11th deputy to die in the line of duty in SCSO history, joined the office in August 2013. He has been described by staff as a hard worker, dependable and always kind, the SCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said words can’t describe how hardworking, dependable and kind Mitchell was.
“I can say without doubt, he simply can’t be replaced,” Carswell said.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy acknowledged Mitchell’s “selfless service to this department and the citizens of Sullivan County.”
Beginning in early 2020, thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders across the country have contracted COVID-19 due to requirements of their job, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which tracks line-of-duty deaths. COVID-19 has been the No. 1 killer of law enforcement officers in 2020 and 2021, the memorial fund reports.
So far, three officers have died of COVID-19 in Tennessee in 2021, including Mitchell, Deputy Ray W. McCrary Jr. of Shelby County and Knox County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Officer Toby Keiser. In Virginia, Sgt. Frederick H. “Butch” Cameron died in Fairfax County, Virginia’s only officer to die of COVID-19 this year.
In 2020, a total of 295 officers died, with at least 182 dying from COVID-19, according to the memorial fund. That marked a 300% increase in a cause of death unrelated to firearms or car crashes, the organization said.
From 2010 to 2019, the leading cause of line-of-duty law enforcement officer deaths was fatal shootings, according to the memorial fund. A reported 528 men and women police officers were shot and killed during those years.
Before Mitchell, 10 Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officers have died in the line of duty, including Sgt. Steve Hinkle in 2019. Two have died of automobile crashes, four by gunfire, one each by heart attack and being struck by a vehicle and two by vehicular assault.
Overall, the pandemic has resulted in the deaths of 330 people in Sullivan County.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced but are planned for Saturday, according to the SCSO.