Sullivan County deputy dies of COVID-19

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who contracted the COVID-19 virus in the line of duty died Tuesday.

Deputy Roger Mitchell contracted the disease while he worked as a corrections officer assigned to the transportation division, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt. A transportation officer in Sullivan County is responsible for transporting inmates to court and medical appointments. They also transport inmates to prison and travel to other jurisdictions to pick up fugitives, he said.

Mitchell, the 11th deputy to die in the line of duty in SCSO history, joined the office in August 2013. He has been described by staff as a hard worker, dependable and always kind, the SCSO said in a news release Wednesday.

Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said words can’t describe how hardworking, dependable and kind Mitchell was.

“I can say without doubt, he simply can’t be replaced,” Carswell said.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy acknowledged Mitchell’s “selfless service to this department and the citizens of Sullivan County.”

