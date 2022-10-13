Sullivan County considers plan to develop 394 corridor

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County, Tennessee, County Commission met at the Sullivan County Courthouse Thursday night for a work session, where Commissioner Sam Jones presented a resolution that would designate parcels of land around State Route 394 as a Tax Increment Financing District for businesses to develop.

“This is something we’ve been working on for about probably four years to get to this point, and there’s a lot of firsts involved in this. It’s the only intersection on the interstate that’s never been annexed. It’s the first time that we’ve ever had a development district created in the county by the county outside of the cities,” Jones said. “This can be a huge economic development engine for this intersection right out here.”

The Industrial Development Board and Networks have already met, reviewed, and approved the parcels of land being proposed as qualifying to be a TIF-designated district.

Jones highlighted that the infrastructure needed for the TIF district on Highway 394 to thrive is already set up with Bristol’s city sewer and water lines passing underneath the interstate.

“We have city sewer from Bristol underneath the interstate onto the other side. We have a six-inch water line that runs down 394. So, there are a lot of things that are already in place infrastructurally to support development out there,” Jones said.

Commissioner Zane Vanover expressed his support for the idea but asked for more time to look over the details.

“I think it’s a great idea. But since it’s the first time our county has done a TIF zone in preparation to do a TIF,” Vanover said. “I’m all for new ideas and new directions, but I want to make sure we’ve done our homework.”