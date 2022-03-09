Sullivan County Commission to find replacement for Hutton

The Sullivan County Commission will soon vote on who will fill its vacant seat after former District 2 Commissioner Mark Hutton officially departed this week to accept an appointment to the Bristol Tennessee City Council.

Hutton, who was sworn in to the council Tuesday following the resignation of former councilman Chad Keen, said Wednesday “there is a good chance” one of the two remaining commissioners from his district makes a motion to fill the seat at the next commission meeting set for March 17.

The commission has 120 days from the effective date of Hutton’s resignation to fill the seat, according to Jason Booher, administrator of elections for Sullivan County. District 2 Commissioners David Akard and Mark Vance may recommend an appointee for a full-commission vote; however, Booher said any single commissioner, regardless of district, may nominate a candidate for consideration.

“A citizen may appear before the county commission to speak on behalf of themselves, or another person interested in serving,” Booher said. “The person who is being considered either needs to be present at the meeting or have a written document under their signature that they agree to serve, or they’re not allowed to be placed into nomination for vote.”

The vacancy became official on Monday, according to Akard, who said Wednesday he and Vance are discussing the appointment process but that they don’t want to rush it.

“We’ll talk with people to see who would like to fill the seat, or who we feel would be worthy enough to fill it,” Akard said.

Although the commission could wait months to fill the vacancy, Akard hopes they take action sooner rather than later.

“It makes sense to go ahead and fill the seat now,” Akard said.

Hutton, who was unanimously selected to fill the East District seat on City Council last month, said he grew familiar with the council as a liaison to the city while serving as commissioner.

“I had been around the City Council, so I knew some of the things going on in the city,” Hutton, who was born and raised in Bristol, said.

Despite the ongoing issues with the Bristol, Virginia landfill, Hutton said he is excited about the future of Bristol and looks forward to focusing on issues like economic development and schools while on the council.

“We’re at this critical crossroad where we have folks moving into our community, and we’ve got an environmental issue we’ve got to deal with,” Hutton said. “Being able to look forward, look down the road in terms of how to really plan for the future, and to provide a place and a community where our students [and] kids graduate from high school, and they have jobs here and possibility here — that’s the thing for me is creating possibilities.”

Hutton had filed to run for reelection to his commissioner seat but said he had to withdraw following his appointment to the City Council seat. Hutton said he plans to run for reelection to Bristol Tennessee City Council later this year when his current appointed term is up.

