Sullivan County a stronghold for Lee, Harshbarger

Sullivan County voters showed strong support for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and U.S. Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger in Tuesday’s election.

In each of their respective contests, Republicans Lee and Harshbarger got more than three out of every four votes in Sullivan County. In the governor's race, Lee won 77.9% of votes in Sullivan County. Overall, Lee got 64.9% of votes across Tennessee, compared to Democratic challenger Jason Brantley Martin’s 32.9%, as Lee won a second term as governor.

Rep. Harshbarger, of Kingsport, will go on to serve a second term in Washington. The pharmacist from Bloomingdale took 76.9% of votes in Sullivan County while seeing a slightly higher percentage of cumulative votes across Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. Harshbarger’s Democratic opponent Cameron Parsons got about 20% of votes in both Sullivan County and the contest overall.

Four constitutional amendments pass

Voters in The Volunteer State also approved four amendments to the state’s constitution Tuesday.

More than 70% of voters in Sullivan County said Yes to each of the four proposed amendments on the ballot, except Amendment #4, which deletes the section of the state’s constitution prohibiting ministers and priests from holding office in the general assembly. Just 66% of Sullivan County voters said Yes to Amendment #4 and only 63% of voters said Yes across Tennessee.

About 70% or more of Tennessee voters said Yes to each of the other three amendments, including an amendment making it illegal to deny employment over someone’s connection, or lack thereof, to a labor union, as well as an amendment to make the speaker of the Senate acting governor in the case of the governor being disabled.

Amendment #3, which formally disallows involuntary servitude as punishment for convicts, carried the highest number of Yes votes across Sullivan County and the state at about 79% both locally and statewide.