featured top story

Sullivan commissioners name Venable chairman again

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted unanimously to have Mayor Richard Venable continue in his role as chairman of the commission Thursday.

Venable was grateful for the continued trust put in him in his role as chairman and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Sullivan County Commission.

“From a personal standpoint, it’s a mixed blessing for me. I love working with you. It is a challenge, and I will do my best to conduct your meetings and not interfere with your meetings. But, to give you an opportunity to debate the issues that come before this county and do it with the decorum, and I will try to conduct the orchestra the best I can,” Venable said. “Thank you for your vote of confidence, and I’ll do my best to serve you properly.”

Sullivan County Commissioner John Gardner was chosen to serve as the chairman pro-tem to head the board in Venable’s absence.

This Sullivan County Commission meeting was also the first time the 10 new members of the commission took part in a Sullivan County commissioners meeting. District 9’s new commissioner, Joe Carr, who is the youngest of the new commissioners at 26 years of age, is looking forward to serving the public.

“Getting my feet wet, you know, looking forward to serving the public, hopefully getting some good done,” Carr said. “It’s kind of eye-opening. It’s been a little more entertaining than I thought it would be.”

Venable Richard

Richard Venable

Age: 77

Place of residence: Kingsport

Occupation: Sullivan County Mayor

Government experience/Education: Served two terms consecutively, three terms total. I also served three terms in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Military experience: Virginia Army National Guard

