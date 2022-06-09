Sullivan commissioners discuss pay-to-stay jail program

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At a Sullivan County Commission work session on Thursday night, commissioners discussed a proposed resolution, which would — if passed — set up a pay-to-stay program of $35 per day at the Sullivan County Jail.

Before answering questions from his fellow commissioners about the resolution, Commissioner Herschel Glover, who co-sponsored the resolution alongside Commissioner Dwight King, explained that the aim of the pay-to-stay program, which they can pay through community service or through minimum wage work, would be to ease the burden on taxpayers.

“I mean, we’ve got folks that’s trying to put your kids through college, we’ve got folks are trying to pay their bills, and we just need to do something to keep the burden off of the taxpayers, and I think is a step in the right direction,” Glover said. “We’ve got companies in this area that are willing to work these inmates.”

The money collected through the proposed pay-to-stay program would go to the Sullivan County general fund, with 90% of it going to the jail obligation fund. The other 10% would be assigned to Sullivan County Jail employee raises and maintenance.

When asked by Commissioner Darlene Dalton if the judicial system or Sheriff Jeff Cassidy have been consulted regarding the pay-to-stay program, Glover stated that he has reached out and has so far only received a response from Sheriff Cassidy.

“I sent an email to Mr. Thomas’ office, and I have no reply. I’ve talked to the sheriff about it, and his reply to me was, ‘There is no way it will work,’” Glover said.

Commissioner Mark Vance shared his concerns regarding the logistics behind the proposed pay-to-stay program.

“Who is going to actually bill these inmates, and who’s going to be responsible for collecting this from the inmates? And if an inmate is in there, and they don’t go out to work, and they accumulate a lot of money owed to the county, how far of the process [are you] gonna go to collect it?” Vance asked. “I just think it’s going to be very hard to enforce.”

Vance highlighted the financial stress that inmates and their families are already under due to everything from deposits in commissary accounts to $40-per-month probation fees once they have been released.

“I just don’t know how you’re gonna click $35 a day out of these people,” Vance said. “It’s kind of like they’re accumulating a bill with no way to pay that bill.”

Glover emphasized that in order to make sure that the $35 a day is paid, either through work or payment, he believes that it should be written into the terms of their release.

“I think when they’re sentenced to be incarcerated, that I think their release should be on the grounds that they pay this money before they’re released,” Glover said. “They can put it on the credit card. They can put it on a check or anything.”

Dan Street, the Sullivan County Attorney, pointed out that it is unconstitutional to base confinement on an individual’s inability to pay.

“You can’t do that. You can’t base confinement on the ability to pay that is very, very clearly unconstitutional,” Street said. “We don’t have debtors prison in America. You can’t go to jail just because you can’t pay something.”

The Sullivan County Commission is expected to send their pay-to-stay resolution to Sullivan County judicial officials for review at their next regular session meeting on June 16.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.