BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — In anticipation of the 2023-24 Sullivan County budget, the county's Budget Committee heard funding requests from various Sullivan County government departments and Sullivan County-based nonprofits.

The amount of funds that were requested at the Budget Committee on Wednesday totals around $34.24 million The breakdown of the funds petitioned includes the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office $28.75 million and Sullivan County buildings $3.44 million. Sullivan

County Libraries requested $1.05 million, Sullivan County Planning and Codes Department asked for nearly $600,000, the Drug Control Fund requested $165,000, Sullivan County Veterans Services asked for over $52,600 and Petworks Animal Services is seeking $75,000.

County Commissioner David Akard, the chair of the Budget Committee, explained that this is the third meeting that they have had so far and emphasized that they are still in the early stages of hearing out budget requests.

"We'll probably have one or two more to finalize it, and then we're waiting to hear about the education budget from the state," Akard said. "The big meetings won't happen until like May. Right now, were just hearing what they want."

During the meeting, the committee also discussed the possibility of hiring a grant writer or a grant writing company to assist the county in applying for grants in the future.