State Sen. Hackworth, other SW Va. residents sue to change how prisoners are counted in redistricting

Other petitioners include Trey Adkins and Craig Stiltner, both from Grundy and both members of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors; David Eaton, of Honaker, a member of the Russell County Board of Supervisors; Margaret Asbury and Charles Stacy, of Bluefield, both members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors; and Robert Majors, of Cedar Bluff, a former mental health counselor at Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Buchanan County.

“After voters removed redistricting authority from the legislature, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation undercutting that authority and independence by forcing a set of its own criteria on the commission,” according to a statement from attorney Brett Hall, of Gate City, whose Hall Law Firm filed the action.

“The commission must be allowed to work outside the stranglehold of the legislature and must not be forced to draw districts based on the legislature’s criteria,” according to the statement.

State Senate and House districts, as well as federal congressional districts, are based on population, and all are scheduled to be redrawn. Presently, each member of the 40-member state Senate represents just over 200,000 residents, and each House member represents about 80,000 residents.