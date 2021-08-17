State Sen. Hackworth, other SW Va. residents sue to change how prisoners are counted in redistricting

Seven Southwest Virginians including state Sen. Travis Hackworth filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to support the Virginia Redistricting Commission and block statutory criteria created by the General Assembly.
The suit asks the court to support the redistricting commission created by a constitutional amendment approved by voters last November and allow the commission to “function with true independence.”
At the heart of the lawsuit is a provision passed by the General Assembly that would force the commission to remove local prison populations from the equation when drawing district lines. Prison populations were counted as part of the U.S. Census and represent a significant number of people in this region, which lost thousands of residents over the past decade.
The Assembly’s redistricting statute would tie prisoners to their last known address, not the rural prisons in which they reside. The lawsuit states that rural communities expend substantial resources on the prisons, which justifies including those populations in Southwest Virginia districts.
Filed last Friday, the petition names the 16 members of the Redistricting Commission — including eight members of the General Assembly — members of the Virginia State Board of Elections and Commissioner Christopher Piper of the Virginia Department of Elections.
Other petitioners include Trey Adkins and Craig Stiltner, both from Grundy and both members of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors; David Eaton, of Honaker, a member of the Russell County Board of Supervisors; Margaret Asbury and Charles Stacy, of Bluefield, both members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors; and Robert Majors, of Cedar Bluff, a former mental health counselor at Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Buchanan County.
“After voters removed redistricting authority from the legislature, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation undercutting that authority and independence by forcing a set of its own criteria on the commission,” according to a statement from attorney Brett Hall, of Gate City, whose Hall Law Firm filed the action.
“The commission must be allowed to work outside the stranglehold of the legislature and must not be forced to draw districts based on the legislature’s criteria,” according to the statement.
State Senate and House districts, as well as federal congressional districts, are based on population, and all are scheduled to be redrawn. Presently, each member of the 40-member state Senate represents just over 200,000 residents, and each House member represents about 80,000 residents.
Hackworth, R-Richlands, who represents the 38th District, won a special election earlier this year to fill the remaining term of former state Sen. Ben Chafin, who died Jan. 1. The 38th District currently includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties, parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties plus the cities of Norton and Radford.
Five state prisons — with a combined total capacity of about 3,000 inmates — lie within Hackworth’s current district boundaries. Eliminating that number from the count would require redrawing the district lines on the more heavily populated eastern end.
“Because the 2020 Census data was recently released and the commission will soon begin drawing new maps, petitioners request expedited consideration of this petition. Furthermore, because the disposition of the instant petition presents weighty issues that will affect all future decennial redistricting processes in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Petitioners request an opportunity to present oral argument in this matter to the court,” according to the lawsuit.
Voters approved the independent redistricting commission by 65.6% to 34.3% last November, but the General Assembly’s action should have been part of the amendment, according to the lawsuit.
“By passing the statutory criteria shortly after submitting the 2020 Amendment to the people, the Virginia General Assembly has deftly clawed back control over the process, pretending to delegate all authority over future redistricting to the Commission while retaining ultimate power in the form of statutory criteria designed to achieve a specific outcome. Virginia voters understandably assumed that passage of the 2020 amendment would end the process of legislators gerrymandering districts for personal, geographic, or partisan advantage,” according to the lawsuit.
“The ongoing failure of respondents to perform their constitutional duty to enforce the Constitutional Criteria in the 2021 redistricting process ensures that new maps will be drawn using statutory criteria that flatly violate the state constitution, thereby artificially reducing the political representation of petitioners’ districts in Southwest Virginia and deliberately diluting votes on the basis of race in other districts statewide,” the suit states. “Time is of the essence in preventing the creation of congressional and state legislative districts that are drawn using unconstitutional criteria.”
