State inland port study favorable for Southwest location

Southwest Virginia is better positioned than central Virginia to host an inland port, according to a new study released this week.

Last year the Virginia General Assembly directed the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Port Authority to assess the feasibility of locating an inland port — connected to the port of Virginia —in either the central or western portions of the state.

An inland port is an intermodal site where freight is transferred from truck to rail or vice versa. Such sites are measured in lifts — the number of transfers that occur.

Currently the state’s only inland port is located at Front Royal in northern Virginia, near the intersection of Interstates 81 and 66. It operates on 161 acres and performed more than 31,200 lifts in 2021, according to the report.

“Based on this data analysis of manufacturing/industrial-derived demand, Moffatt & Nichol determined that the Central Virginia region does not currently have the market demand to financially justify the development of an inland port. While this assessment details current demand, this study acknowledges that the region could take steps to attract and grow companies that would increase the freight demand in the region,” according to the study.

The central Virginia study area was the greater Lynchburg area.

“Additionally, the analysis conducted by Moffatt & Nichol indicates the Mount Rogers/Bristol region demonstrates enough market-driven and physical conditions to warrant additional assessment. It is also recommended that the Mount Rogers/Bristol region continue to pursue other rail-centric development strategies to grow target industries that would be future users of an inland port facility.

The study identifies the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission region — which includes the city of Bristol and Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties along the I-81 corridor, as well as Bland, Carroll and Wythe counties along the Interstate 77 corridor.

“This is very exciting,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon said. “We included money for the feasibility study in last year’s budget and it came back very favorable for Southwest Virginia and the Mount Rogers Planning District. So we’re going to be moving forward and trying to move this on down the rails.”

Pillion plans to introduce a “substantial” budget amendment in the upcoming General Assembly session to support this finding and push forward to develop the port.

“We’re always looking for ways to get tractor-trailer traffic off I-81 and this would allow us to shift some of that onto rail. That would increase use of the Virginia port system which is a major economic driver for the entire commonwealth. We hope to benefit from the success of the port.

“Based on the information we see, we have the partners and customers that would ultimately drive the demand for an inland port here,” Pillion said. “We feel we need to strike while the iron is hot and make the case it’s time to put this large-scale investment in Southwest Virginia that could be a true game-changer for economic development, job growth and infrastructure.”

Ports historically attract manufacturing facilities to take advantage of the service, according to the report.

“Over a 20-year period, the cumulative economic impact is estimated to be $1.75 billion,” according to the report. “The analysis estimates a total of 1,370 permanent new jobs would be generated by the operations of the inland port facility alone, with 675 jobs directly at the inland port and 695 indirect jobs.”

It would also generate temporary construction jobs both for the port facility and any related businesses it attracts.

Factors essential for a successful inland port operation include a haul of more than 250 miles for the railroad; identifying a minimum of 20,000 lifts annually with a Class 1 railroad including international import/export not just domestic shipments; proximity to an interstate highway and directly along a rail mainline already carrying intermodal freight.

Bristol is located about 400 miles from the port and Wytheville is about 350 miles from the port. They are 309 and 240 miles from the Front Royal inland port, respectively.

Jason Berry, Washington County’s county administrator, participated in the study and called this region a “strategic location.”

“They needed to see if there were enough containers moving in and out of this region to support an inland port. Washington County’s location off I-81 and adjacent to the rail I think makes us attractive for an inland port,” Berry said Friday. “I think they found we had enough traffic to justify further evaluation.”

The next step, Berry said, is determining the best location within the Mount Rogers corridor.

An ideal site is described as at least 100 acres of flat land with additional available property along a straight section of at least 9,000 feet of railroad mainline, according to the report.

“Selfishly, Washington County would like to be that location so we’ll do everything we can to put our best foot forward,” Berry said. “From what I know about it, we have a site that would definitely fit their needs.”