State delegation discusses issues over breakfast with a side of pancakes

ABINGDON, Va. — A group of area lawmakers discussed the state’s still unresolved budget, school construction funding and the quest to attract passenger rail service during a Monday legislative breakfast.

Five members of Southwest Virginia’s General Assembly delegation also recounted some of the session’s legislative victories during an event at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce called SWVA Pancakes and Politics.

Lawmakers were called back to Richmond last Monday but were unable to vote on a budget after conferees failed to strike a compromise.

House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said the $176 billion budget provides the “road map” for the upcoming year and predicted a compromise will occur over the $3 billion difference of opinion. Republicans need two members of the Senate to support their proposal.

“We’re going to have to negotiate. Each side is going to have to give a little bit,” Kilgore said. “But I think we’ll be able to get Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin’s tax rebates through on the grocery tax and gas tax. The gas tax holiday, I think, is just a no-brainer. I think we’ll get there. It may be a couple of weeks. It may be a month.”

Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said the state should also hang onto some of its surplus cash.

“You really do have to be smart about parting with the monies that you have in good years to make sure we have those reserves in place when economic hardships occur,” Wampler said. “I think the extent of the pandemic — from an economic stance — is still to be determined. A lot of small businesses that were here in 2018 and 2019 are no longer with us in 2022. A lot of restaurant and hotel workers displaced during the pandemic still have not found their way back to the same level of employment.”

Besides the proposed rebates to taxpayers, the budget includes several key components.

“I think you’ll see a great budget for Southwest Virginia — school construction, teacher raises, law enforcement raises. There is a lot in the budget, and we have the largest education budget ever,” Kilgore said.

School construction

Both House and Senate versions of the budget include provisions for school construction, but the House version is more robust, according to Deputy House Majority Leader Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, who said this has been the most difficult issue he’s ever worked on.

“We’ve had a bipartisan press conference where I put forth a plan, members of House Appropriations Committee stood up there with us, excited about this plan. And that very same afternoon, those same members killed that bill,” he said of previous years.

The issue received bipartisan support in 2022, in part because a 2021 Virginia Department of Education report estimated it would cost $24.7 billion to replace all of the schools in the state that are 50 or more years old.

“The House and Senate have different approaches to school construction. … Technically we’ll have at least $500 million in federal funding that is in the original budget, but that is one-time money,” O’Quinn said.

The House version would include two tiers. The first tier provides a 30% rebate on principle and interest for up to $1 billion in construction projects for divisions that apply. The second tier offers interest-free loans based off the state’s AAA bond rating.

The plan includes using the $500 million, additional money from the state literary fund and — starting in year three — using gaming tax revenues generated by the state’s commercial casinos.

“Something will make it through this time. The goal, on our side, is to make sure it’s long-lasting and actually meaningful,” O’Quinn said. “We are going to see something and have real funding, and that is good news for Southwest Virginia students.”

In the 12 school districts of far Southwest Virginia, 87 of 131 school buildings — 66% — are 50 or more years old, according to the 2021 study. Bristol has the oldest median age for all its school buildings at 70 years, while seven other localities have a median age of 50 years or more for all buildings.

Passenger rail service

Senate Bill 75 was signed by Gov. Youngkin last Friday, giving Southwest Virginia a seat on the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Board, patron Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said.

The authority was established in 2020 to design, build, finance and maintain rail facilities. It will own all rail assets and right of way and will partner with others to operate passenger and commuter rail service, according to its charter. The authority is governed by a 15-member board.

“We are hopeful it will be someone from Bristol. Someone from Southwest Virginia will finally have a seat at the table. Prior to this, seats were determined by ridership, and since we have no ridership, we knew we would never get a seat at the table,” Pillion said. “We want to put someone on that board that could seek available funds and keep the momentum going to get the train to Bristol.”

Current state plans are to add a second Amtrak train to serve Roanoke each day and extend service to the New River Valley by later this decade, possibly as soon as 2026. That is expected to cost about $257 million.

“The next step is to make sure we secure federal infrastructure dollars and language that puts Bristol on track to be the next stop, then [go] further into Tennessee,” Pillion said in response to a question. “We’ve been working with our Tennessee legislators and TDOT, making sure we have their support to get some momentum on their side. If we also have more than the Virginia federal delegation, if we also have the Tennessee delegation, then we will have much greater opportunity at having success.”

Addressing learning loss

Testing results show public school students statewide suffered learning loss when schools were closed or classes held virtually in 2020 and 2021, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Del. Wampler co-sponsored legislation he termed “the most consequential” to help some of the youngest students who are struggling.

“This is an attempt to put resources in our public school systems across the entire state, to put reading interventionists in each school system,” Wampler said. “Every kid that isn’t reading at grade level, they’ll be able to intervene and help bring that student up to grade level.

“This is going to change kids’ lives throughout Virginia. If kids are not reading on grade level by third grade, they will continue to suffer economically, socially, educationally for the rest of their lives. I think we’ll see some game-changing results in the lives of young people,” Wampler said.

Waste coal cleanup

Hundreds of thousands of tons of waste coal remain above ground at former mining sites scattered across the region, Wampler said. He and Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, worked to fund a study by the Department of Energy to identify where those are and find ways to clean them up.

“I would say that gob coal next to the Clinch River is one of the most drastic water-quality issues that we have,” Wampler said.

A 2022 study by the Appalachian School of Law and EConsult Solutions recommended the state seek a share of “$11.3 billion recently allocated under the Infrastructure Bill to clean up mine sites and improve water quality.”

The study recommended Virginia “aggressively pursue and/or support efforts to pursue these funding opportunities, prioritize GOB pile remediation among infrastructure spending, and assure Virginia has capacity to support a programmatic remediation effort.”

That waste coal could eventually be used to create energy at Dominion Energy’s Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in St. Paul.

“We’re hoping to get some favorable results, and that could benefit that plant greatly,” Hackworth said. “We’re hoping next year or the following year to maybe get some tax credits to help remove that. I think the location and hauling time will be critical. We have a plant that is the cleanest plant in North America. What better way to clean up our environment than taking this out of the ground and using it for energy that produces jobs and generates taxes back to the locality?”

Different tone

This year’s session had a drastically different tone than past years, with many area legislators serving in leadership positions in the House and on key committees, O’Quinn said.

“During the entire session, every time you turned around, someone from Southwest Virginia was leading legislation through the process on the House floor,” O’Quinn said.

“A lot of delegations don’t have the same cohesiveness or even get along. Some legislative delegations across the state have World War III amongst themselves,” O’Quinn said. “We’re closer to six other state capitals than our own, so if we can’t get along amongst ourselves, we’re dead in the water when we get to Richmond.”

