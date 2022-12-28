 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Fork Utility District under boil water notice

South Fork Utility District customers have been under a boil water notice since Tuesday.

The Bristol, Tennessee water district announced the boil advisory in a Facebook post Tuesday night, citing “power interruptions and frigid temperatures” as the causes of their water tanks draining below the critical level.

“Due to water tanks going dry we have reason to suspect that the water distributed to the customers of the South Fork Utility District may be contaminated,” a district press release said. “Until further notice, water customers are advised to boil water prior to using it for drinking or food preparation.”

As a precaution, the district is advising customers to strain their water through a clean cloth in order to remove sediment prior to heating the water to a continuous, rolling boil for one minute to disinfect it before using it for drinking or food prep.

South Fork says the advisory will be lifted once the tanks are filled and water samples can be taken.

Updates will be posted to the utility’s Facebook page and website, www.southforkutilitytn.com.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

