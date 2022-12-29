South Fork’s path to merger not yet clear

Details of a potential merger between South Fork Utility District and a neighboring utility should become more clear in 2023.

The Bristol, Tennessee, water district, which was the subject of an April 2022 investigative report released by the state comptroller’s office, remaining on its own is not feasible, Ross Colona, technical secretary to the Tennessee Utility Management Review Board, said in its December meeting.

"Right now I don’t know what the best long-term solution is, other than South Fork should not remain on its own — that I do know," Colona said. "But we don’t know what entity should be pursued for the merger."

Colona said two options being considered are South Fork merging with the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District or the City of Bristol, Tennessee. Colona said either merger would save South Fork customers money, based on a recent third-party feasibility analysis, and that a merger won't be pursued unless both utilities and their customers benefit.

Because South Fork buys its water from the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District, a merger with the city could mean a loss of income for BBCUD. Additionally, the feasibility analysis says if South Fork immediately merged with the city, it would lose USDA Rural Development Funds in the amount of a $787,900 grant and $2.4 million in favorable financing terms, which could be used for much-needed infrastructure repairs.

According to the analysis, the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District is not interested in a merger, but the city is; however, a cost of service study to be conducted by Bristol-Bluff City Utility District should provide more clarity on the impacts of a potential merger.

According to the results of the analysis, South Fork’s annual residential customer rate for a 5,000-gallon-a-month user is $200 more than that of BBCUD and over $300 more than the city's rate for residents outside city limits.

Since April’s investigative report, four of South Fork's five board members have resigned and been replaced. District Manager Garry Smith resigned in December. The comptroller's investigation found that Smith, or businesses in which he had ownership interest, was allegedly paid more than $1.6 million in “questionable payments” by the district and its previous entities. Adam Hale takes over as South Fork’s new general manager effective Jan. 1.

South Fork is required to update the state board by April 1 regarding grants, loans, capital projects and the pursuance of mergers. BBCUD has been ordered to do a cost of service study evaluating a merger.

The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board meets next April 20.