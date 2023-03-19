BRISTOL, Tenn. — As Bill Sorah’s time as Bristol Tennessee city manager wound down, he described the final days of the job as “an emotional rollercoaster.”

“You look forward to the next chapter, but you also have a lot of apprehension about the next chapter,” Sorah said. “I’ve had 45 years of local government service, over 31 with the city of Bristol, Tennessee, and I’m not sure what it is going to feel like that first morning when I wake up and I don’t have anywhere to go.”

Friday was Sorah’s last day with the city, having served the past nine years as city manager. Before that, he was interim city manager twice and deputy city manager for 22 years.

Last September, Sorah announced plans to retire, stating that the timing was right for both him and the city. “A transition of organizational leadership is important in every organization,” Sorah said. “I think it’s especially true in local government.”

A busy man

A Bristol native and graduate of Tennessee High, Sorah attended Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi, where he started officiating youth football. Returning to Bristol after graduating from Belhaven in 1976, Sorah began officiating Virginia High School League football and went to work for Bristol, Virginia’s parks and recreation department. He would later attend graduate school night classes at East Tennessee State University to earn a master’s degree in city management in 1980.

In 1989, Sorah began officiating in the South Atlantic Conference, and in 1991, he joined Bristol, Tennessee as deputy city manager for operations. In 1997, he went to the Southern Conference, and four years later, to the Sun Belt Conference, a job that would lead to multiple postseason assignments, including the Peach Bowl. After retiring from the football field in 2015, Sorah took on a role as a Southern Conference replay official in 2018, a job he has continued since.

Those long weeks and months serving double duty as government official weekdays and traveling football official weekends was fun, Sorah said.

“I think you are happiest in life when you are seeking challenges,” Sorah said. “I wouldn’t trade those memories, those challenges and that time for anything.”

City well-positioned

In his final city manager’s report in this month’s City Council meeting, Sorah summarized highlights of his city manager tenure, touching on things like economic development, partnerships, public safety and infrastructure, but perhaps most prominently mentioned was the financial state he leaves the city in.

When Sorah was appointed city manager in 2014, the city’s general fund balance was $11.5 million, he said, while at the end of last fiscal year it was over $22 million. The city has also seen strong local option sales tax numbers, which grew from $5.3 million in 2014 to a record-setting $8.78 million last fiscal year, according to Sorah, who said the city is on record pace again this year.

Over the past six years, more than 450 one- and two-bedroom apartments have been built in the city, more than in the previous forty years, Sorah also said in his final report to council. Currently, there are two major subdivisions under construction that will bring hundreds of single family homes to the city.

“We are moving the needle on residential housing,” Sorah told council. “Bristol is hot residentially, and you’re significantly poised to be successful in the future.”

A new chapter

With Sorah’s departure, Bristol, Tennessee enters a new chapter.

Last month, city council hired a new city manager, Kelli Bourgeois, who comes to Bristol having previously served as city manager for Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Director of Economic Development Tom Anderson will serve as interim city manager until the arrival of Bourgeois.

In the eyes of Sorah, the city is in good hands moving forward.

“I think the next decade will see growth,” Sorah said. “It will see economic prosperity. All the pieces are in place to grow and to sustain our community for decades to come.”

With roots firmly planted in Bristol, Sorah, who turns 69 this fall, said he will stick around during retirement, but plans on traveling and enjoying time with his wife.

When asked if college football refereeing had similarities to managing a city, Sorah didn’t hesitate to say “absolutely.”

“Both careers can have a fair amount of criticism,” Sorah said. “Both careers can have a fair amount of stress levels. Both careers require, at times, pretty quick judgement and you better be right most of the time.”