BRISTOL, Tenn. — After discussions during their Tuesday work session, the Bristol Tennessee City Council agreed to reduce the amount of funds they distribute to local nonprofits in the coming fiscal year from nearly $781,000 to $677,000.

This decision comes as Bristol, Tennessee, faces an estimated $5 million deficit in their 2023-24 budget, mostly due to carryover from past purchases which are yet to be delivered, supply chain issues, and general inflation, city leaders said Tuesday.

Councilman Mark Hutton explained that they have to be transparent with the nonprofits that will be missing out on funding due to the cuts that the Council has to do in order to navigate a difficult financial situation.

“I know we want to help all our agencies,” Hutton said. “I mean, the truth is economically, we have no idea where things are headed and the forecast isn’t great.”

The nonprofits set to receive funds from the Bristol, Tenn. City Council are: Believe in Bristol ($75,000), SCFJC Branch House ($20,000), Abuse Alternatives Inc. ($2,500), Bristol Regional Speech and Hearing Center ($2,000), BTCS — AP Exams ($8,000), Family Promise of Bristol ($4,000), as well as the Bristol Chamber of Commerce ($5,000), Birthplace of Country Music ($20,000) and Theatre Bristol and The Paramount with $20,000 each.

While deliberating whether or not to cut their funding to the Branch House by half, Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin highlighted how important the Branch House is not just to his department but to the victims that Branch House serves.

“If you took what we’re saving in salaries and not to mention if you take the emotional side out of what those victims have to endure, what we’re saving just as an organization to be able to use the Branch House is unmeasurable,” Austin said.

The nonprofits that will not be receiving funds for the financial year 2023-2024 are The United Way of Bristol, which last year received $25,000, the YMCA, which last year received $20,000, Second Harvest Food Bank, which received $2,500 last year, the Boone Lake Association and the Sullivan County Imagination Library.

During their discussions regarding Theatre Bristol and the Paramount, as well as the Birthplace of Country Music, Bristol Tennessee Mayor Vince Turner brought up the possibility of the $20,000 in funds being a part of a sponsorship deal through Explore Bristol.

“Could we say that we want, instead of saying the city of Bristol, Tennessee, we want it to say Explore Bristol,” Turner said.

The idea of having Explore Bristol distribute city funds to local arts and culture non-profits in the future was discussed by the Council.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council will meet on June 6 for a first reading of the 2023-24 city budget.