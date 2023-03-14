BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy is seeking an additional $914,400 from the Sullivan County Commission to meet the nutritional, transportation and medical needs of Sullivan County jail inmates.

The sheriff made his initial pitch last week during the commission's work session, backing a resolution for the extra $914,473 in funds for this fiscal year. The item is expected to be on the agenda for Thursday's regular commission meeting.

Before Sheriff Cassidy addressed the commission last week, Joe McMurray, a Sullivan County Commissioner who is a co-sponsor of the resolution, explained why he believes it is important that the commission amend its current 2022-2023 jail budget to provide the Sheriff's Office with the extra financial support.

"I could talk for ages on this problem and the problem that we've got nationally and specifically to this county, but I do think at heart it's a cultural issue. If you look across the nation, what are a lot of people talking about? Defund the police. We're not like that here and we need to quite literally put our money where our mouth is, or where the prisoners mouths and feed them. Because if we're going to be tough on crime, we've got to pony up, and we've got to pay this bill," McMurray said.

"It's hard to swallow. I don't like it. But our other option is either let these people out, which it would be like mayhem — and I don't think that anybody wants that — or we have got to take care of them while they're in our care," he said.

Sheriff Cassidy and Michael Kennedy, the financial director for the Sullivan County Sheriff's office, responded to various questions from commissioners regarding their current budget and highlighted that the inmates in Sullivan County jail are awaiting trial in courts across the Tri-Cities and that they are working around the clock, to diminish the number of inmates in their jail, but until then it is their responsibility, to meet their needs.

"I'm just a custodian. That's my job. I'm a custodian of the jail. We don't arrest every inmate at the Sullivan County Jail. They come in from Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City, THP, TBI, airport police, Northeast State police. But once they're incarcerated there, that's our responsibility," Cassidy said. "The funding we are asking for is just going to provide us the ability to get through to June 30th. That's food costs for the inmates, health care and things that I'm statutorily required."

Sheriff Cassidy also stressed to the commission why he is coming to them now with this bill and not before.

"We need to get through the end of March. We don't even have enough to... We have $5,000 to pay a $35,000 bill," Cassidy said. "We hate to be addressing the commission for money, but as you know inflation economy, if you've got two or three kids and you're seeing your grocery bill. Now imagine having 930 kids."

Commissioner Gary Stidham pointed out that the sheriff's office was in the same position last year and hopes that by having the funds added to next year's budget, as the resolution proposes, Sheriff Cassidy won't have to come back next March for the same reason.

"Last year, when we gave them the money to get through the end of the year when we were doing the budget on the Administrative Committee, I called Michael (Kennedy). I said, 'we need to add this into next year. We're going to be in the same situation next year,' and the sheriff and his office sat down, and they said no," Cassidy said. "This will prevent probably, hopefully, will prevent us being back here again next March or April."

The commission will be voting on this resolution, as well as a few other resolutions which they discussed during their March work session at Thursday night's Sullivan County Commission meeting.