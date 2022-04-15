School Board candidates cite family as reason to run

Meet your candidates for Sullivan County School Board, District 6, both running as Republicans. The victor in the May 3 primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election.

Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13-28 or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol, April 21-28.

Only select races — primarily Bristol districts and contested races — are featured in this series.

Matthew L. Price

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I was born and raised in Sullivan County and never had the desire to leave the area. From an early age, I felt a calling to serve and help others in this area, which is why I stayed. It’s a decision I’ve never regretted.

What makes you qualified for office? During my law enforcement career, I’ve seen firsthand the dangers our children face. I’ve responded to countless calls and investigated numerous cases in which a child was the victim. Many of those investigations required working closely with school administrators in Sullivan County.

Additionally, I have three children of my own. My oldest is a freshman at West Ridge High School. I also have a seventh grader at Central Middle School and a second grader at Holston Elementary. My wife, Sandra, has taught in the Sullivan County School System for the past 20 years. My father is also a retired teacher.

I feel all the things mentioned above give me a unique perspective to bring to the Board of Education.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? First and foremost, I want to make sure that everything is being done to make our schools as safe as possible. The safety of staff and students must be a priority. I also want to work to improve the relationship between School Board members and the County Commission. I think it’s important to have an open line of communication before making decisions that impact the entire community.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? In addition to making sure our schools are safe, I feel it’s important to raise as much awareness as possible about the dangers students face in the digital age in which we are currently living. More time must be spent talking about child predators and what can be done to better prepare our educators and parents to recognize the warning signs and combat the ongoing problem before another child falls victim. Considering my background in investigating online crimes against children, this is a problem I can work with school leaders to address. If voters choose to place their confidence in me, I will do my best to serve as their voice and make positive changes in the best interest of our students.

Glenn Walden Jr.

What makes you qualified for office? I feel that I'm qualified because of the understanding and experience I have working for Sullivan County Schools. I also believe that I could be bridge to help the parents and community understand the decisions that the School Board has to make.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? One of my goals is to utilize the money that we are given more wisely. I have eight grandsons; most of them go to Sullivan County.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? I want our children to get the best education that we can help provide for them. I worked for Tennessee schools for 30 years and the last 15 years for Sullivan County Schools. I also pastor a small church in Blountville.