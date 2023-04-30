SALTVILLE, Va. — The Town of Saltville, Virginia, has entered an agreement with officials in Smyth County, Virginia, to provide residents with 24-hour, emergency medical services.

The Memorandum of Understanding was entered between the Town of Saltville and the Smyth County Board of Supervisors.

A release from the Town of Saltville notes that the memorandum was necessary so that town residents can “have access to this essential service.”

Under the memorandum, the county will operated an emergency center at Saltville’s EMS building at 126 Battle Avenue.