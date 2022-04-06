 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Richlands' vice mayor suddenly resigns from council

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC logo rectangle

Another member of the Richlands Town Council has resigned.

Mary Ann Strong, who was serving as vice mayor, announced her resignation effective Wednesday, April 6. Strong had been on the council since 2013.

She became vice mayor last March when Paul Crawford resigned as mayor and council member Rod Cury moved from vice mayor to mayor.

Strong is the third council member to resign in the last four years. Logan Plaster resigned last November, and Vickie England resigned in 2019.

Strong’s seat and three others will be on the ballot this November.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Widening losses drive interest in golf course revamp

Widening losses drive interest in golf course revamp

The Bristol Tennessee City Council recently asked for new ideas for the Steele Creek Golf Course property from a group called The Sports Facilities Cos., and the primary reason could be a widening loss on the bottom line for the golf course, which has lost at least $77,000 per year the past three years.

GOP commission candidates discuss candidacies

GOP commission candidates discuss candidacies

BRISTOL, Tenn. — GOP candidates running for the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners discussed why voters should choose them during the May 3 primary election Monday at a Bristol Tennessee Republicans meeting at the Bristol Cafe & Market.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Demining work continues in Chuhuiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts