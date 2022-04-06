Richlands' vice mayor suddenly resigns from council

Another member of the Richlands Town Council has resigned.
Mary Ann Strong, who was serving as vice mayor, announced her resignation effective Wednesday, April 6. Strong had been on the council since 2013.
She became vice mayor last March when Paul Crawford resigned as mayor and council member Rod Cury moved from vice mayor to mayor.
Strong is the third council member to resign in the last four years. Logan Plaster resigned last November, and Vickie England resigned in 2019.
Strong’s seat and three others will be on the ballot this November.