Resolution seeking to limit abortion services is on Board of Supervisors' agenda

The Washington County Virginia Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution, which, if approved, would seek to eliminate the possibility of health care centers in the county being able to provide, support, or expand abortion services.

The resolution calls on Washington County, Virginia, to declare, "It has no interest in the recruitment, facilitation, or support of any companies or providers whose business activities serve to initiate, support or expand abortion services, and the board shall oppose the establishment of any such facilities to the extent of their power as allowed by the state and federal law."

Jason Berry, the Washington County, Virginia administrator, said county officials have received phone calls from several citizens inquiring about wanting to attend the meeting on Tuesday to address the board.

"The agenda went out, and of course, today we've had some phone calls from citizens on if they come for public comments. So, I would imagine there'll be folks there to voice their opinion one way or the other," Berry said.

Anti-abortion advocates presented a similar proposal to the Bristol Virginia City Council on October 25, whose five members voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with changing their zoning laws, to restrict any further clinics that seek to provide abortion services in the city limits to open its doors. The proposal will be considered by the city Planning Commission later this month. Both anti-abortion and pro-choice demonstrators protested outside City Hall before the meeting and packed the meeting room during the meeting to the limits allowed by the fire marshal.

The Tazewell County, Virginia Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a similar resolution, which declared the county to be a sanctuary for the unborn, October 5.

The Russell County, Virginia Board of Supervisors was the first in the area to approve a similar resolution September 12.