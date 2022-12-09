Residents urge commissioners to limit short-term rentals

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan County residents addressed the Sullivan County Commission during their work session on Thursday to express concerns over the proposed re-zoning and ongoing development of properties for rentals happening around the South Holston River.

Sue Schreiner, a Bluff City, Tennessee, resident, explained the proposed rezoning of land around the South Holston River from R1 to RRC, will drastically change the tranquil life that she and her neighbors have lived and invested in over the years.

"We bought the property that's adjacent to where the proposal for short-term rental cabins is currently being considered. Our property was purchased in a rural, residential, tranquil area that we would like to see stay that way," Schreiner said. "Short-term renters are not going to have any consideration for the property or the community. They're going to come, and they're going to go, and they're not going to vote, and they're not going to care what happens here."

Phyllis Mullins, also a resident of Bluff City, Tennessee, highlighted that back in May, the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners stated that things had to change before the area around the Holston River became another Gatlinburg and called on them to stand by their word when it came to making a decision over the rezoning of property at 288 Old Weaver Pike Road, which will be presented to them December 15.

"During the meeting in May, the commissioners said something needed to be done to stop the area from being overrun with cabins and daily rental places. So it would not become another Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg," Mullins said. "Well, the time has come for you all to stand up and do something."

Betty Cogan, who owns rental property alongside the South Holston River, highlighted concerns regarding the environmental impact on the river if more rentals are allowed to be constructed.

"I can't stand up here and say we don't want short-term rentals because I own some, and I came through you all and had mine approved," Cogan said. "I think the biggest concern we have is the conservation of the river and the overpopulation of it that seems to be happening without any control, where you see a lot of things going on that we don't really think are good for the community or for the river."

Shortly after her public comments the meeting was paused and Phyllis Mullins was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center due to a medical emergency. According to a Facebook post by family member Mary Miller, as of Friday Mullins is receiving treatment.