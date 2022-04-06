Residents question plan of turning Steele Creek Golf Course into campground

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a resident representing the neighbors of Steele Creek Colony concerning the city’s premature plan to replace the Steele Creek Golf Course with a campground.

“I am thankful to hear that the council is backing away from the repurposing of the golf course to an RV and tent campground,” Jim Jordan said at the Tuesday night meeting. “I’ve talked to several property owners in Steele Creek Colony, and [they] all are opposed to a campground there.”

Jordan highlighted the effect that the campground would have on the aesthetics of the neighborhood, property values in the area and other concerns the residents of Steele Creek Colony share about safety.

“The aesthetic value of having the green space on the golf course is much preferred to the asphalt, rock concrete for roads and the electrical, water, sewer lines, the bathhouses, security lights and other necessities for camping, which would detract from the natural park setting and the surrounding residential area,” Jordan told the council. “Another reason we were opposed is the possibility of increased drug and human trafficking, which will create a security risk for kids at the park and in our neighborhood.”

After addressing why residents of Steele Creek Colony are against the campground, Jordan emphasized that they are all in favor of the other suggested plans to make Steele Creek Park more accessible and enjoyable for the Bristol community.

“We agree with your plans to upgrade the hiking and biking trails. We are also for the repaving of the park road and parking areas and the trail around the lake. We are for those things that are in the best interest of all the residents of Bristol,” Jordan said. “We are for making visitors feel welcome at Steele Creek Park with a variety of activities, including a golf course and a driving range.

City Council contracted with a consulting firm called The Sports Facilities Cos. who held public input sessions in December of 2021 and then brought ideas of how to better utilize the Steele Creek Park property to the benefit of all city residents. Steele Creek Golf Course, a nine-hole course, has come into question after losing more than $75,000 at least each of the past four years.

