Residents give feedback on West State Street corridor

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The voices of city residents were heard Thursday as Bristol, Tennessee, held an open house as part of an ongoing West State Street Corridor Study.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout as attendees had a chance to share experiences and thoughts on West State Street and provide recommendations for future improvements. Funded nearly entirely by a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant, the study is intended to provide the city short, mid- and long-term guidance for corridor improvements.

“Our charge is to identify what the needs are on a project and policy level, and then that gives the city teeth in their conversations towards project development,” Mary Connelly, the study’s project manager and a consultant with the firm WSP, said.

According to Connelly, the next steps in the study are to analyze existing and future conditions for traffic and land use and their associated needs.

“We can then start talking about the recommendations that should be developed to help mitigate some of those needs that we see,” Connelly said. “That goes hand in glove with everything we heard here today. We can't do anything without also having that public input.”

A connector of destinations like the Bristol Casino, The Pinnacle, hospital and downtown, the corridor plays a major role in making the city what it is today. The study’s findings, and its subsequent report and plan, are also expected to have a big impact on what the corridor looks like years from now.

“It’s exciting to be here at this time to look at what can we do to set the stage for a positive growth along this corridor in such a way that it helps to benefit these things that have already happened,” WSP’s Anne Wallace, the project’s public engagement lead, said.

Thursday wasn’t the last chance for public engagement in the study. An online survey is expected early next year that will also help guide the development of a corridor needs plan.

“The more input that we can put into this product helps influence what directions and recommendations we put forward for City Council to take in and assess as part of the guiding recommendations,” Wallace said.

A final report is expected next summer with a final product to be officially adopted by the city.