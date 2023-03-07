ABINGDON, Va. — Downstairs entrances to the government offices in Washington County, Virginia, are finally slated to reopen today.

Those doors have been shuttered since a water pipe burst in the building on Christmas Eve, unleashing a torrent which damaged offices and other areas and forced the temporary relocation of part of the 45-person county staff to off-site to work.

The public, meanwhile, had to use an alternate entrance to reach the county treasurer’s office.

“We are very close to getting our lower lobby open,” said Fred Parker, treasurer for Washington County, Virginia. “But we’ve still got a lot of damage to repair.”

Costs to repair the water damage have been estimated to be as high as $1.2 million, according to County Administrator Jason Berry.

So far, insurance payments of half that amount — about $600,000 — have been sent to the county’s coffers, Berry said.

Yet the work has been delayed for weeks beyond Berry’s original estimate to complete the restoration of the building by mid-February. Now, he’s guessing it could be the start of April before all is back to normal.

Finding sub-contractors to complete tasks has resulted in “a supply chain issue,” Parker said.

“Everybody’s got labor problems,” Parker said. “Getting people to work anymore, it seems to be a big failure right now in this country. It’s really sort of weird.”

Once the downstairs is complete, work should be moving to completion on the upstairs, Berry said.

Despite all the displacement, Parker’s doors to the DMV-Select office are open, attracting customers from both the region and beyond.

“The DMV is not blocked,” Parker said. “But, of course, we were closed Christmas Eve when the pipe burst upstairs.”