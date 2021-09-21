Region poised to lose state House seat in Va. redistricting

“With redistricting currently underway, I respectfully decline to comment on the process,” Morefield said. “It is the greatest honor to represent our region in the General Assembly, and if given the opportunity, I will continue to work hard for Southwest Virginia.”

This region will retain its two state Senate seats, but they also will undergo some changes.

The current 38th District will be designated the 39th District and include all of Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe counties, plus the city of Galax and about 28,000 votes in 10 districts of Pulaski County, in one plan. In the other plan, it would include all of Pulaski and the majority of Smyth County.

State Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Richlands, captured that seat earlier this year and will fill the unexpired term of former Sen. Ben Chafin.

The proposed 40th District will pick up part of the former 38th and would include the cities of Bristol and Norton, plus all of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise counties. One plan also includes a single precinct in Smyth County.