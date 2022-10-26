Quetsch touts business acumen, attention to detail as strengths

Donna Quetsch is wrapping up four years on the Abingdon Town Council, and she wants four more.

That’s why the vice mayor is seeking election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in a four-person race for three seats.

Quetsch operated a dry cleaning business for 43 years on Abingdon’s Main Street and figures that business experience has helped her evaluate town business.

Often, she studies town projects and business for hours, getting to the nitty-gritty to understand what’s going on and what the town needs, she said.

That’s what she called “doing my homework” prior to council meetings.

“I’m retired. I have the time,” Quetsch said. “I like to be in the weeds, doing my homework.”

Still, she said, “I’ve never been a person who likes to be in the spotlight.”

She has meticulously studied the town budget with the Finance Committee and serves on the Abingdon Planning Commission.

“I feel like you have to have oversight and you have to have accountability,” Questsch, 66, said. “And I feel like, as a council, we have to work as a team.”

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am a lifelong resident and a retired well-known Main Street business operator. My campaign is about giving back to the town I love, and service to its citizens. I have enjoyed serving on Town Council for the last four years and I have the time and the desire to continue in that service. I believe my experience on council will be an asset in completing projects underway and commencing others that are needed. It’s essential that the council, its committees, and the staff work as a team in order to provide good service to the citizens. I have managed to develop and maintain good relationships in all those areas and those relationships will be beneficial as we move forward.

How do you want to help solve the parking problem in downtown Abingdon?

We are currently conducting a study on the available parking around the courthouse and along Main Street. I serve on the town Infrastructure Committee. If the study indicates a need for additional spaces, I will recommend to the committee that we explore options for providing the necessary spaces and make a recommendation to the Town Council.

What does Abingdon need most?

In many regards, the council relies heavily on recommendations from the town management. Developing high confidence in town management is a critical role of Town Council. Staff development, team building and process development become important focuses that council working with the town manager, will need to focus on. I believe what Abingdon needs most is a continued ongoing team building effort. We are blessed with a talented citizenry willing to serve, a qualified and hard-working staff, a town manager with good leadership skills, very good council members and very good council candidates. Teamwork requires good communication, compromise, patience, understanding, respect, tolerance, humility, self-sacrifice, and cooperation. If we all work together to foster that type of environment, Abingdon will remain the “shining jewel” of Southwest Virginia, and continue to be the best place I know of to live, to work, to worship and to raise a family.

Editor's Note - This is the fourth of a five-part series on candidates running for the Abingdon Town Council.