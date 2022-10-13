Pollard says attention to details is what he can bring to council

Michael Pollard stresses willingness to pay attention to the details in making another bid for Bristol Virginia City Council.

Pollard, 46, is one of four men running for three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. The others include incumbents Bill Hartley and Neal Osborne and challenger Jake Holmes.

“We need somebody on the council who is going to pay attention to the details. If those people aren’t going to, then I need to step up and help out in what ways I can,” he said.

Pollard is a regular meeting attendee and recently completed two terms on the city’s Planning Commission, including serving as its chair.

“I got the impression the people who are largely no longer on the council appointed me to that position so I would see some of the inner workings and stop complaining so much. That actually incited me to get more involved, rather than less,” he said.

For the first time publicly, Pollard discussed his autism.

“A lot of people consider that to be a handicap but a lot of it is a matter of perspective. It means I tend to think about things in more detail before I go sharing it publicly,” Pollard said. “The term autistic refers to ‘communication in my own head.’ It helps me to think in great detail and it helps me have more of a focus on things other people just don’t see. I see things from a different perspective. I t doesn’t mean they’re wrong it just means we see things differently.”

Pollard moved to the Twin City after graduating from Pensacola Christian College

“I got a job with a company in Washington County, Virginia, found a church and found a house that was perfect for what I was looking for. Great environment, great neighbors and the city services offer a lot of things not available in the county…Services such as full-time fire protection, full-time police protection and trash collection,” he said. “Since then I found a lot of ways I can get involved with social media, attending the meetings, trying to build up and benefit the city of Bristol. I like the opportunity to get involved.”

In his spare time he also appreciates the technical side of life.

“My job concerns computers, but I like working with computers. I’ve had technical hobbies like amateur radio, but that has dropped back with the development of cellular technology,” he said.

He collects the “Transformers” action figures because they’re “technical and fun.”

Full name: Michael William Pollard

Age: 46

Education: Bachelor of Science: Computer Information Systems; Minor: Management. Associates of Applied Technology: Computer Information Systems. Technical Degree: Computer Information Systems: Networking Specialist. Technical Degree: Computer Information Systems: Microcomputer Specialist.

Current employer/job: Universal Fiber Systems, Washington County, Virginia: Advanced Systems Analyst

Family: Wife: Amanda.

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia City Council? (100 word limit)

My commitment to the city, which I have demonstrated by: Actively participating with the council for over 11 years. Pursuing positions with the city, both appointment and employment. Serving on the Planning Commission for the maximum of two full terms, and being elected as chair for three of my six years. Working for landfill solutions and homeless concerns. Reading and understanding the council materials, finding good points and bad – and recommending specific improvements. Paying attention to details. Asking questions. Mediating. Volunteering. Discussing with residents. Finding solutions. Working together to make things better – making Bristol an even better place to live.

2. How would you assess the city's handling of its landfill crisis and what should be its priorities going forward? (150 word limit)

The landfill has roughly the same origin as The Falls – seeking easy money, rather than doing the right things and doing things right. And it has become an environmental disaster, largely from lack of necessary maintenance. It's unfortunate we required legal action to get us to do what we're already supposed to do.

The symptoms may be gases and smell, but the cause is largely water, because it disrupts the decomposition process. Experts have given us a list of steps, many of which have always been required by VADEQ, but which have gone undone. We need to follow the recommendations, rather than spending our efforts on delays. And we clearly need automated logging and alerting, since manual processes have been inconsistently applied. Then we need policies to ensure issues are addressed rapidly, rather than delaying until forced by legal action. And critically, we need openness and transparency with the details.

3. Beyond the landfill, what are the two greatest challenges facing the city and what do you pledge to do to address them? (200 word limit)

After the landfill, the next challenge concerns the homeless population. I pledge to work with local nonprofits and foundations towards solutions, even partial solutions, which will help separate the local peaceful homeless from the unfriendly vagrants, and allow our law enforcement organizations to focus their efforts on those causing problems. I have been discussing on two major pushes, which will help offer stability to those who are peaceful, and direct services to those who want help. If local organizations will cooperate without concern of who gets the credit, we can get a lot done.

The next challenge will be public safety. Now that we have a local casino, which expects to bring 3-4 million visitors each year when complete, we need to hire and train more police officers and detectives. We need to discuss if more firefighters or different apparatus may be required to support a 13-story, 750-room hotel, and we need to start planning and budgeting for these. We should have started planning two years ago when the casino was approved by the voters, and now we are behind the proverbial eight-ball – we need to get things going, and I will work with logistics and funding towards these ends.

4. What steps should be taken to improve relations with Bristol Tennessee? (100 word limit)

We need to resume regularly scheduled –at least semiannual – joint meetings with the council of our sister city. We need similar regular meetings with the Board of Supervisors of Washington County Virginia. And we need to maintain good working relationships with the Town Council of Abingdon, the County Commission of Sullivan County, and the County Commission of Washington County Tennessee. We need to work together as a community rather than fighting. Friendly competition can improve the participants, but the key is to be friendly. We are one community – we need to act like it.

