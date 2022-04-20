Planning Commission signs off on location for new elementary school

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Planning Commission determined the plan to construct a new elementary school conforms to the city’s comprehensive plan at its meeting Wednesday.

A state statute requires the commission to make that determination regarding the site of the proposed school. In this case, the school is to be built adjacent to the existing Van Pelt Elementary.

The state law empowers the commission, once a comprehensive plan is approved, to “control the general or approximate location, character and extent of each feature shown on the plan.”

The city school division intends to close three older elementary schools, consolidate all of the city’s elementary students into the new building and the existing Van Pelt Elementary school on the same campus.

Earlier this month, the city’s Industrial Development Authority agreed to act as the financial conduit for the lease bonds that will provide the funding for the $25 million project. It is expected to open in August 2024.