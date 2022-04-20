 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Planning Commission signs off on location for new elementary school

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC logo rectangle

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Planning Commission determined the plan to construct a new elementary school conforms to the city’s comprehensive plan at its meeting Wednesday.

A state statute requires the commission to make that determination regarding the site of the proposed school. In this case, the school is to be built adjacent to the existing Van Pelt Elementary.

The state law empowers the commission, once a comprehensive plan is approved, to “control the general or approximate location, character and extent of each feature shown on the plan.”

The city school division intends to close three older elementary schools, consolidate all of the city’s elementary students into the new building and the existing Van Pelt Elementary school on the same campus.

Earlier this month, the city’s Industrial Development Authority agreed to act as the financial conduit for the lease bonds that will provide the funding for the $25 million project. It is expected to open in August 2024.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts