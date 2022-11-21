Planning Commission hears from anti-abortion advocates

Anti-abortion advocates filled Bristol, Virginia’s City Hall on Monday for a noon Planning Commission meeting to find the issue they came to speak about wasn’t on the agenda.

To compound the frustration of the nearly 50 people who came to address the commission, a 45-minute closed session was held, where the Planning Commission members heard a legal opinion on the proposed zoning regulation passed unanimously by the City Council to restrict any more abortion clinics from locating in the Bristol, Virginia, city limits.

“When I came here today, I was looking for that resolution to be on your agenda, but what you did instead of letting public comment happen, you went into a 45-minute executive session and these people, who were on their lunch breaks had to leave and were not allowed to speak,” Kevin France, an Osborne Street resident who now lives near the recently relocated Bristol Women’s Health, the area’s only abortion provider.

France listed off several positive attributes of the town including the casino and the downtown, but said the city could be known for as the place to get an abortion.

“Look at everything that we have that’s positive in this city,” France said. “What are going to be known as? If you don’t pass this resolution, we are going to be the capital of abortions.”

The Planning Commission and city staff appeared to be surprised by the room full of people wanting to discuss the abortion resolution when the issue was not on the Planning Commission agenda. Of the 20 speakers, nine listed Bristol, Virginia, as their city of residence.

City Manager Randy Eads pointed out holding a closed session at the beginning of the meeting is common practice for both the Planning Commission and the City Council.

As to when, or if, the abortion resolution will see the light of day on a Planning Commission agenda, both Eads and Planning Commission Chairman Daniel Shew provided non-committal answers. With the delay of at least a month, it appears when and if the resolution returns to the City Council for a potential final approval, the council will have two new members who were not a part of the initial unanimous decision to send the resolution restricting abortion providers in the city to the Planning Commission.

The fact the issue was not up for decision did not deter those in attendance for making their feelings on the issue known. In all, 20 people stepped up to the mic and used their three minutes to make their feelings on the abortion issue known. All spoke in favor of limiting further clinics. Some spoke against the clinic that is already open. There were no speeches from abortion rights advocates.

“It’s your duty and it’s your purpose to prevent the abortion industry from expanding its destruction of human life ... We need to do this no matter what the cost,” Angie Bush of Abingdon told the commission. “I know that there is fear that there could be repercussions, but we need to be more fearful of having that blood on our hands and the loss of human life. You can’t put a price tag on a child.”

After hearing from the 20 speakers for close to an hour, the Planning Commission’s regular agenda finished in less than five minutes.