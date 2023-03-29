On Wednesday the FDA approved Narcan for over-the-counter use in the treatment of opioid drug overdoses, a decision which dovetails with newly signed Virginia legislation carried by Sen. Todd Pillion.

Pillion, chairman of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, praised the federal agency.

“This is a life-saving decision that will have a profound impact on our ability to enhance access to Narcan, an essential tool in opioid overdose intervention,” Pillion said in a written statement. “In Virginia, we worked proactively in anticipation of this decision by passing SB1415, which provides for more widespread distribution of naloxone throughout the Commonwealth.

“Gov. Youngkin signed that bill into law this week, following a fentanyl listening session at Virginia High School last Thursday, where the governor and First Lady participated with more than 300 students in a Narcan training session. I encourage Virginians to consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You never know when you may be in a position to save someone’s life.”

Fentanyl abuse currently represents the state’s greatest drug challenge. In 2007 there were 48 fatal fentanyl overdoses in the Commonwealth. In 2021, there were 2,039, according to the Virginia Department of Health. By comparison, 968 people died on Virginia roadways last year.

“Thanks to Gov. Youngkin, his administration and the mostly bipartisan work of our General Assembly, I think we were able to make some meaningful progress this year to combat the opioid crisis that continues to plague our nation,” Pillion said Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1415 addresses the fentanyl crisis specifically.

“Working with the authority and the Youngkin administration, we passed legislation (SB1415) to develop a statewide fentanyl response plan, funded with dollars that the governor appropriated in his introduced budget. The bill requires our state agencies to coordinate with each other and localities to ensure we have adequate resources to test for fentanyl and respond to overdoses,” Pillion said.

“It also requires us to develop a comprehensive list of organizations that are actively working to reduce the impact of opioids in the Commonwealth. This not only helps to make sure that people can access information related to services available near them; it helps us understand who is doing what so we can enhance opportunities for organizations to work with each other and the state to possibly support efforts that are really producing results and having a positive impact on lives and communities.”

Another Pillion bill, SB 1414 establishes the Commonwealth Opioid Abatement and Remediation Fund to receive moneys from a direct settlement, judgment, verdict, or other court order relating to consumer protection claims.

“It is our job to identify and fund projects that will help address the impact of opioid misuse in Virginia and we are required to consider everything from prevention to treatment. Those projects are funded with dollars that come to us from the national opioid settlements so if you hear in the news about an opioid manufacturer or distributor getting sued, a portion of any settlement dollars recovered come to us, which will get reinvested into saving lives and strengthening our communities. We are in the first round of applications now and I am excited to see what opportunities we have to help.

“I say all of that because we passed legislation this year, my SB1414, to essentially put a lock on the state’s share of those settlement dollars and make sure that they are used as they are intended when the General Assembly goes to allocate that funding through the state budget,” Pillion said.

Additional legislation, Senate Bill 1188, designates fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism, because much of it comes into this country from Mexico and China.

“It’s not only a health crisis, it’s a national security and economic one as well,” Pillion said. “The bill provides that any person who knowingly and intentionally manufactures or knowingly and intentionally distributes a weapon of terrorism when such person knows that such weapon of terrorism is, or contains, any mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl is guilty of a Class 4 felony.”