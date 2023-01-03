Pillion chosen as Abingdon's new mayor

Abingdon’s Town Council unanimously chose Amanda Pillion to be the new mayor of the town Tuesday.

Pillion was elected in 2020 as a member of the Town Council.

In another move, the council chose newly-elected member Wayne Austin as the council’s representative on the Planning Commission, where Austin had previously served as chairman.

Austin was also selected to represent the Town Council on the Sinking Spring Cemetery Committee.

In turn, the council selected Town Councilman Dwyane Anderson to be the new vice mayor. Anderson was also appointed to serve on the Historic Preservation Review Board as well as the Tree Commission; Tourism Advisory Commission; and the District Three Governmental Cooperative.

Former mayor and current council member Derek Webb was chosen to join the town’s Recreation Advisory Commission.

Former vice mayor and current council member Donna Questech was chosen to represent the Town Council on the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission as well as the Infrastructure Advisory Committee.

On a motion by Webb, the Town Council elected both Pillion and Quetsch to be on the town’s Finance Committee.

Pillion was also chosen to serve on the Abingdon Arts Commission and the Veterans Advisory Board.

Cameron Bell was reappointed town attorney.