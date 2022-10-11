Pillion among four lawmakers honored by Virginia Chamber

State Sen. Todd Pillion was among four Virginia lawmakers who received the Free Enterprise Award Tuesday during a conference in Richmond.

More than 400 attended the Virginia Education and Workforce Conference, hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Business Higher Education Council and the Virginia Talent and Opportunity Partnership, according to a written statement.

The event is designed to foster meaningful discussions between Virginia’s business, higher education and public policy leaders on how Virginia can successfully compete on a global stage by aligning its education systems with the needs of our modern workforce to prepare today’s learners for tomorrow’s career opportunities, according to the statement.

During the conference the Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced recipients of its Free Enterprise Award for efforts to “to advance legislation supporting education and workforce initiatives” outlined in a chamber long-range plan.

They include Pillion, R-Abingdon; Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach and Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax County.

"Working to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family is a continuous and collaborative enterprise,” Pillion said in the statement. “We have an important responsibility to foster an environment in which competition and innovation can thrive through a free market, strong workforce, and world class education system. Promoting these ideals as a small business owner and legislator remains a top priority at home in Southwest Virginia and in Richmond.”