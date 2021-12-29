Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam: Government can lead on progress and prosperity

Four years ago, candidate and later newly elected Gov. Ralph Northam introduced himself as being from “rural” Virginia and as someone who appreciated the challenges facing — and benefits of living in — a rural area.
And while the peaks of mountainous Southwest Virginia bear little resemblance to Northam’s Eastern Shore, Virginia’s 73rd governor was a frequent visitor and supporter of the region. Earlier this month, Northam sat down with the Bristol Herald Courier to discuss some highlights during his term of office.
“I think we’ve had one of the most successful administrations in Virginia history, and I’m proud of the team we have, and our cabinet secretaries and agency heads have just done amazing work. I wish the public knew how hard they work and how successful government has been in serving the people of Virginia. And that’s the way it should be,” Northam said.
He called these final weeks in office “bittersweet” but said he intends to “run through the tape” on Jan. 15.
“I’m not big on legacies, but people ask what I want to be remembered for, but I think the message would be that we can make real, progressive change like supporting working people, embracing diversity and giving everybody a fair shot. I like to say we’ve leveled the playing field while, at the same time, building a booming economy being the best state for business three years running. I hope we’ve proven you don’t have to choose between progress and economic prosperity — that you can really have both,” Northam said.
When Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin takes office, the state will have record financial reserves, a $2.6 billion budget surplus and a state economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic — much faster in some regions than others.
“I think Gov.-elect Youngkin has a great opportunity to build on our success, and he has a tremendous responsibility because the majority of what we’ve done has been the result of listening to Virginians, learning of their needs and challenges and turning that into action,” Northam said.
Casino legislation
During more than two years of Northam’s term in office, casino gaming was among the hottest topics in every corner of the state. A group of metro, primarily Democratic lawmakers from coastal Virginia that had long been unsuccessful in gaining support for casinos suddenly had Republican allies from Bristol and Danville, as some of the state’s smaller cities sought ways to diversify and grow their economies.
Driven by Bristol business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, the first draft of casino legislation received initial approval from the General Assembly in 2019. A revised casino bill was reapproved by the General Assembly in 2020. Northam made one major change, dedicating a portion of the state’s anticipated gaming tax revenues to help fund school construction statewide.
The legislation prescribed local elections to determine if residents wanted casinos, and all four conducted last year — in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk — saw overwhelming support. This past November, however, Richmond voters rejected the casino proposed there.
Northam said he put aside his own preferences.
“Personally I’m fiscally responsible. I never have been one to gamble because the thought of losing my money, I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night,” Northam said. “The reality is there are people that enjoy that, and I understand it. I want to make sure it’s not a detriment — that if they get addicted to gambling that there is help for them.
“People in Virginia have been going across the state lines and taking their money — whether it be to Maryland or West Virginia or wherever. I’ve always felt if people were going to do it, let’s do it in Virginia and at least keep the revenue in Virginia. And it will also provide jobs. I’ve always been supportive of casinos in Virginia,” he said.
The Virginia Lottery is presently formulating permanent regulations that will govern casino operations in the four cities and reviewing applications from vendors that would service the casinos.
Asked about the final casino plan, Northam said there will likely be more work needed.
“Any policy is going to need to be tweaked. Once you put something in place, you learn you could do something a little better. That’s really the job of the General Assembly. It’s why they come here every year. I think we’ve put a good foundation in place, but it will always need to be improved upon,” he said.
School buildings
While a portion of the state’s revenues from casinos are dedicated to supporting school construction, Northam acknowledges that won’t be nearly enough to meet widespread need.
“I put language in the casino guidelines with a percentage of that going to modernizing and building new schools,” the governor said. “The other area where I think we can take advantage of revenue — and I know this can be controversial — is the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana. The language will contain resources to build and modernize our schools.”
Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools has determined that more than half of the state’s public school buildings are more than 50 years old. The Virginia Department of Education has identified more than $25 billion in school infrastructure needs across the state. Many of those are in Southwest Virginia.
“We are going to put more money in our budget for that [construction], but that is a big chunk of change when you start talking about building new schools. I think we’ve got to come at it from a number of different angles,” the governor said.
The state hasn’t provided significant funding in school construction since 2009, the last time school construction grants and other funding sources were available to localities, according to the coalition.
“It is a tremendous burden to a rural county to say you need to build a new school for millions of dollars because they can’t come up with that kind of funding. I think we’ve got to come up with a different funding formula, and these resources can help, and the state should help out,” Northam said.
Pandemic response
The Northam administration will forever be known as in place when the COVID-19 global pandemic arrived. From concerns about treatment locations and personal protective equipment for health care workers to requiring masking in public places; from school shutdowns to testing availability and mobilizing vaccination efforts, Northam — and many other leaders at all levels of government — were writing and modifying the rule book as the pandemic unfolded.
Reflecting back over the past nearly two years, Northam rated his team’s performance as “good.”
“I’m not one to pat myself on the back, but what a time for a doctor to be governor who understands the science, who knows how to interpret the data. This has been a challenge from day one,” Northam said.
“Our first case in Virginia was March 7, 2020, and there was no guidance coming from Washington. Governors were literally scrambling, competing with each other, competing with health care systems to try to obtain PPE, ordering supplies from foreign countries. That’s one reason the Blue Star announcement in Wythe County is so exciting because we’ll be making these supplies right here in Virginia,” he said.
Since the pandemic began, 1.08 million Virginians have been diagnosed with the disease, more than 41,000 have been hospitalized, and more than 15,500 have died, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northam was a lightning rod of controversy on some decisions, including shutting down all schools in Virginia for the final two months of the 2019-20 semester, requiring many businesses to close to limit public exposure and limiting how other businesses could serve customers.
That was vividly apparent along the state line in Bristol, as many restaurants and bars in Tennessee operated relatively normally compared to their Virginia counterparts, who were restricted on how they could serve the public.
After some early, widespread criticism of vaccination allocation and distribution, Virginia now ranks among the top 10 states in the nation with more than 67% of all residents fully vaccinated. Northam said that is a source of pride, except in areas with low vaccination rates — such as Southwest Virginia.
“Virginia has been a leader and is in the top 10 for vaccination program. That is something I and my administration is proud of. But I hope that everybody realizes the way to put this pandemic behind us and the way to keep us as safe as possible, the way to keep our economy going, getting people back to work, making sure our children are in school safely, is to roll up their sleeve and get a shot — not just for themselves, but for those around them.
“I look at the numbers every day, and, unfortunately, we are having 25 deaths per day that are avoidable. They’re almost all folks that have chosen not to get vaccinated and unfortunately a lot of them are occurring in rural areas,” Northam said.
“It’s a tremendous burden to the hospitals, to the staff who are literally worn out. … The answer is for them to do this not for themselves but everybody else,” he said. “This is a biological war we’re fighting. It shouldn’t be us versus them — the enemy is the virus. And the only way to get rid of that virus is to have people get vaccinated.”
