Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam: Government can lead on progress and prosperity

“Any policy is going to need to be tweaked. Once you put something in place, you learn you could do something a little better. That’s really the job of the General Assembly. It’s why they come here every year. I think we’ve put a good foundation in place, but it will always need to be improved upon,” he said.

School buildings

While a portion of the state’s revenues from casinos are dedicated to supporting school construction, Northam acknowledges that won’t be nearly enough to meet widespread need.

“I put language in the casino guidelines with a percentage of that going to modernizing and building new schools,” the governor said. “The other area where I think we can take advantage of revenue — and I know this can be controversial — is the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana. The language will contain resources to build and modernize our schools.”

Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools has determined that more than half of the state’s public school buildings are more than 50 years old. The Virginia Department of Education has identified more than $25 billion in school infrastructure needs across the state. Many of those are in Southwest Virginia.