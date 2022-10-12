Osborne picks Bristol and the guitar

BRISTOL, Va. — Neal Osborne has a longtime love of country music and feels much the same about his hometown.

Osborne, 34, is seeking his second four-year term on the City Council in the Nov. 8 general election. Three seats are open and others on the ballot include current Councilman Bill Hartley and challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard.

The city’s current vice mayor was born here and has always lived in the city.

“My parents are from Russell County, and they moved to Bristol because it was the ‘big city.’ It offers a lot of opportunities that a lot of other localities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee might not have,” he said. “I stayed here because, I’ve been to a lot of cities, and this place has the feel of a hometown. It’s the greatest hometown in the world. I know that sounds cliché, but the people here are good, the topography is nice; it’s just a nice place to live, and there’s no place else I’d rather live.”

While he doesn’t have a lot of free time, Osborne likes to play guitar.

“I’m not very good at it, but I do it anyway. I’m big into country music, and I try to play a lot of country music,” he said. “My dad had a country music band. When I was 14 I got my first guitar. When he would do little shows around the region, I would go with him, and I would play. I knew three chords and how to keep time, and that was it. We’d play VFW halls, birthday parties. It was a rush. It was fun. Music is not my forte and should not be my career, but it was a good time.”

Raised on a steady diet of Hank Williams, Osborne claims to “know every word to every Williams song" and counts an exchange with Marty Stuart during one of the country star’s visits here as memorable.

“When Marty Stuart came to unveil the plaque, someone told him I played the guitar. He said, ‘Where’s that long-legged, guitar pickin’ mayor?’ That is the highlight of my career.”

He ran for office hoping to improve his hometown.

“I’ve been able to stay here and do alright for myself and I wanted - not just my kid - but everybody else’s kid to have that same opportunity,” he said. “I thought I could add something to the discussion to put on a better image for Bristol and maybe make us more successful."

Full name: Franklin Neal Osborne

Age: 34

Education: Virginia Highlands Community College, John S. Battle High School

Current employer/job: Citibank

Family: One daughter, Scarlett

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia City Council? (100 word limit)

In my first term on council, I have been a leader in the fight for increasing funding for our police and firefighters, for building a new school, and for laser focusing on economic development. I am the only candidate on the ballot this year who voted no on closing our city jail. I have served as mayor for a year and vice mayor for a year and a half. I’m consistently in the community hearing constituent concerns and getting problems fixed for our residents.

2. How would you assess the city’s handling of its landfill crisis and what should be its priorities going forward? (150 word limit)

We need to close the landfill quickly and safely. Clear communication has been an issue during this process and I am committed to making things much clearer going forward. Our residents deserve to know where we are in the process, and I have met several times with concerned citizens about it, but a larger scale communication plan must be implemented. Our priorities beyond communication have to be following guidelines on safely and quickly closing the landfill and meeting required deadlines.

3. Beyond the landfill, what are the two greatest challenges facing the city and what do you pledge to do to address them? (200 word limit)

Challenge number one has to be the homelessness situation. We have a growing population of people experiencing homelessness, and these folks fall into two categories. People down on their luck who need some help, and people who may not want help. We’re going to need a holistic approach to formulate a plan that addresses the root cause, and that includes mental health and substance abuse counseling. Outside agencies have made progress, but all parties will need to be involved. Challenge number two continues to be furthering our economic development efforts. We’ve had some big wins (Hard Rock, Amazon), but those are sparks that ignite the fuse, not the be-all, end-all. Supporting more business growth, both big and small, will allow us to lower the tax burden on our community and continue to improve our financial standing.

4. What steps should be taken to improve relations with Bristol Tennessee? (100 word limit)

The relationship with our sister city must be rebuilt. Bristol is on the precipice of a renaissance and for us to grow as a community, we must heal as a community. I have a good working relationship with several members of the Bristol Tennessee City Council, and I am committed to working with them to grow our cities as one. When we are on the same page and working toward a common goal, we’re the leading community of the Mountain Empire.

EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the third in a four-part series of profiles and questions and answers on candidates running for Bristol Virginia City Council.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC