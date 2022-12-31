Osborne, Nave likely to become mayor, vice mayor

BRISTOL, Va. – Neal Osborne is the frontrunner to become mayor when the Bristol Virginia City Council holds its annual re-organizational meeting Tuesday.

Osborne, the current vice mayor, is expected to receive the gavel from current Mayor Anthony Farnum, based on an informal poll of council members.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., at City Hall. It will be the first January reorganization after the city general election was shifted from May to November by the General Assembly.

Two new members will join the council Tuesday when Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard take the oath of office after winning seats in the November election.

“I did it [mayor] before in 2019-20. If the other members decide that I’m the guy for the job I’ll certainly take it. If they put their confidence in me it would certainly be an honor for me,” Osborne said Friday. “I know it’s going to be a tough job so whoever does get it will have their hands full.”

Osborne said Farnum has led the city through “18 months of very tumultuous times” and has done a “very good job.”

Farnum expects to support Osborne.

“I think it’s good we have a regular rotation in place so someone else can have the gavel, and we can hear new ideas,” Farnum said. “I think if the majority of City Council votes that way, I think Bristol will be in good hands in 2023 if Neal Osborne is the next mayor.”

Farnum said he also expects Becky Nave will become vice mayor.

“She has been a councilwoman for a year and a half and I think she would make a great vice mayor,” Farnum said.

Nave said she "totally supports" Osborne for mayor.

"He's been mayor before, he's done a great job as vice mayor and I think he will do a good job as mayor," she said.

She also welcomes the chance to serve as vice mayor.

"This is my first time going through the re-organizational meeting. When I came in, they had just completed that," she said. "It's been interesting to learn that part of it ... I would be honored to become vice mayor. We'll see."

Holmes favors experience in both those positions.

“I know the way this works traditionally is the vice mayor steps up and, with two new faces coming in, I feel it will be good for someone with some experience. So I expect Neal Osborne to step up from vice mayor to mayor,” Holmes said. “I also plan to support Becky for vice mayor.”

Pollard offered a similar response.

“I expect it will probably be Neal with the normal pattern of vice mayor to mayor. My recommendation will be that Becky moves to vice mayor,” Pollard said. “It would be unusual for someone new coming in to take either role and we’ve got two new people.”