Osborne maintains razor-thin lead over Hartley

BRISTOL, Va. – Neal Osborne remains the apparent third City Council winner following Wednesday’s voting canvass, but totals won’t be finalized in the razor-close contest until Nov. 14.

Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard were the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s general election, winning their first four-year terms and nabbing two of three available seats.

Osborne, who is completing his first term, is 22 votes ahead of fellow incumbent Hartley with 2,009 votes to Hartley’s 1,987.

The city’s Electoral Board found no change in the totals from Tuesday, but 30 provisional ballots remain uncounted and won’t be counted until Nov. 14, according to General Registrar Blakely Morris.

Of those, 24 were “same day registrations” and six were people who were mailed a ballot, but did not receive it or lost it and filled out another at the polls, he said.

“The state is going to run a report on Saturday to determine if those people voted anywhere else. It’s a check process. On Monday, if all of these check out with the report, we can count them,” Morris said following the 30-minute meeting.

Additionally, absentee mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 that arrive between now and Monday must be counted. The original deadline would have been Friday, but the Post Office is closed for Veteran’s Day. Morris he expects only a few more will arrive.

The board is scheduled to meet at noon Monday.

“This is new. Used to, we didn’t have all this,” Morris said. “We’re not the only ones dealing with this today. I’ve already heard about some other localities.”

Hartley has the option to challenge the results by seeking a recount. Under the law, Hartley has 10 days after votes are certified to petition the Circuit Court for a recount and the judge would then set the date, Morris said. Since the margin is within 0.5%, the city – not the candidate – would absorb the cost.

“I don’t know. I’ll wait until Monday and see if anything changes and go from there,” Hartley said Wednesday.

Osborne, who attended the Electoral Board meeting, is thankful for the support.

“I really appreciate the over 2,000 people that voted for me and for their confidence in me. I know it was super close and came down to Councilman Hartley and I. Bill has offered a whole lot of years of service and we’re in a much better place for everything Bill has done for the city,” Osborne said. “I hate it can’t be both of us. If these results stand, as they are, I’ll miss having Bill on council a lot. He’s a very good man but we’ll move forward and we’ll keep progressing the city.”

Results show Hartley finished second overall in early voting, with 746 votes compared to 800 for Holmes, 739 for Osborne and 686 for Pollard. But both Holmes and Pollard secured 69% of their vote totals on Election Day with 1,800 and 1,551 votes, respectively. Osborne received 63% of his votes, or 1,270 votes, at the polls Tuesday while Hartley received 1,241, or 62% of his total votes on Election Day.

Holmes and Pollard finished first and second in all four precincts on Tuesday with Osborne third at three of the four. Hartley finished third at Virginia High and fourth at the others.

Pollard, on the strength of a $5,000 contribution from his employer Universal Fibers in October, raised the most money in this race, according to candidate campaign finance reports filed by Oct. 30. Pollard raised more than $7,900 and spent more than $4,400 prior to the final week of the campaign. Holmes raised more than $7,600 and spent $5,700 in the same period. By contrast, Osborne raised about $1,560 and spent $818 through the end of October.

A total of 9,218 votes were cast in the council race. Plus, there were 385 write-ins by 4,380 people in the four-man council race – allowing for the 30 provisional ballots still uncounted. Since each voter was eligible to select three candidates, a total of 13,140 votes were possible, leaving more than 3,500 undervotes.

The trend was even more pronounced in the School Board race with a similar four candidates for three seats generating a combined 8,497 votes out of the possible 13,140, leaving more than 4,600 undervotes.

By contrast those same 4,380 people cast 4,368 votes in the U.S. House race won by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th.