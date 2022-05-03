O'Quinn recognized as House Legislator of the Year

State Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, on Tuesday was named House Legislator of the Year by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The Virginia Chamber recognized Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax County, as 2022 Senate Legislator of the Year and O’Quinn as 2022 House Legislator of the Year during a ceremony in Richmond, according to a written statement. The awards recognize legislators for their support for the principles and initiatives outlined in the chamber’s long-term economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030.

“The Virginia Chamber of Commerce recognizes the vital role that Virginia state legislators play in the implementation of initiatives that foster economic development and job growth,” Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said. “Today, we recognize a few of the legislators that have played an integral role in supporting the goals of Blueprint 2030 and look forward to recognizing other legislators at future conferences and events this year.”

The chamber’s statewide strategic economic development plan was released last December and intended to ensure Virginia remains at the top of national business climate rankings, according to the statement.

“Virginia’s business community is the backbone of our economy playing a vital role in the commonwealth’s ability to serve its citizens. I am grateful to the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for selecting me as the Legislator of the Year,” O’Quinn said in the statement.

“As a proud supporter of the business community and the chamber’s advocacy efforts, I am honored by this recognition. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the chamber to drive economic growth in the commonwealth,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn serves as Deputy Majority Leader in the Virginia House of Delegates. He is in his sixth term representing the Fifth House District, which includes the cities of Bristol and Galax, Grayson County and parts of Smyth and Washington counties.

Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, was named the 2022 Freshman Legislator of the Year.

The Virginia Chamber also recognized Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax; Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan County; and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, with the Free Enterprise Award.

