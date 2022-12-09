 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One landfill project nearly done, another to begin

The Bristol Virginia Landfill discontinued new trash intake for both the city and commercial customers at Shakesville Road Sept. 9.

 Emily Ball, Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Contract crews completed drilling operations Friday as part of installing a temperature monitoring system at the city landfill.

Connelly & Associates completed drilling the ninth and final borehole that will be used to house devices to measure the temperature of waste buried at the city’s closed quarry landfill, according to a statement from the city.

That is one week ahead of the original schedule. This work began Oct. 26 and was expected to be completed by Dec. 15, city officials previously said.

The thermocouple system is a recommendation from the DEQ expert panel report and a court-ordered mandate that must be completed by Dec.31.

The panel determined there was a high probability the waste inside the landfill was reacting to excess levels of heat, which was worsening the odors coming from the landfill. The units are expected to allow the city to monitor temperature levels inside the landfill for years.

The probes in each well have been set at 165 feet, 155 feet, 218 feet, 200 feet, 202 feet, 208 feet, 222 feet, 233 feet and 205 feet respectively, according to the city. Connelly & Associates will begin the installation of both the bollards [posts] and thermistors [temperature monitoring units] on Monday Dec. 12.

Thermistors are described as more accurate than thermocouples, but the latter can measure temperatures at a higher range, according to the website electricaltechnology.org. Thermistors require a power source but thermocouples do not.

In addition, SCS Field Services is expected to be onsite at the landfill Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 to finalize safety measures related to the next landfill project — installation of the first phase of the sidewall odor mitigation system.

Work on the $1 million phase one is expected to begin later next week with the work to be done by Dec. 31. Work on the nearly $11 million phase two is expected to begin in January and be completed by June 2023.

SCS Field Services was the lone bidder and received the contract this week, following a Tuesday City Council vote.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

