Observation Knob Park campers tell panel fears

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Seasonal campers from Observation Knob Park attended a Sullivan County committee meeting concerning the park Tuesday to voice their concerns regarding the future of camping on the land leased from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Tammy Strouth, who has been a seasonal camper at Observation Knob Park for 12 years, said this isn't the first time the campground has attempted to make the controversial change of converting seasonal camp sites to daily sites. She said a previous decision to remove seasonal campers from the park was tried back in 2006.

“I know there is a lot of talk about making these sites daily, and in fact, in 2006, that actually happened. It didn’t stay like that for very long,” Strouth said. “You’ve got to look at the simple fact that if you actually do that, you are going to be losing money.”

Mayor Richard Venable explained the Observation Knob Park Committee will address the ongoing investigation into the possible mismanagement of the park once they receive the completed report of the complaint from the Sullivan County Ethics Committee. That committee meets Thursday night.

“As most of you know, the ethics committee has received an ethics complaint,” Venable said. “We want to let the ethics committee do their job, and then when they finish doing their job, I will come back to this committee and tell you as mayor what I have decided.”

During the meeting, Venable spoke to members of the committee about the flexibility they have in their lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority, which started in 1975 and has an end date of 2025, in terms of how they wish to manage the park.

“It’s got great flexibility to allow the county to do what is necessary to manage this park on behalf of the citizens of Sullivan County,” Venable said.