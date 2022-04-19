Nonprofits make funding pitches to supervisors

More than a dozen representatives of nonprofit organizations requested financial support during Tuesday’s budget work session of the Washington County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors.

Only tentative approval has been given on budget issues, since the board is still waiting the Virginia General Assembly to decide the fate of the grocery tax. The county budget could be negatively impacted by about $2 million if the tax is eliminated, Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said.

Still, on Tuesday, nonprofit groups made pleas for continued funding or simply gave updates on how they have fared through the coronavirus pandemic.

Two representatives of the William King Museum of Art thanked the board for a recent grant of $250,000 to help fund a three-phase capital improvement project to improve universal accessibility.

Betsy White, the executive director to the William King Museum of Art, said the museum has assembled enough funding to finish Phase III of the outdoor expansion plan.

David Thomas, the president of the museum’s board of trustees, requested that the museum’s funding from the county be restored to $50,000 a year — what it had been a few years ago, instead of the current $26,000.

Katy Brown, the producing artistic director of the Barter Theatre, did not specifically ask for any funding but did provide an update on how the Barter has survived the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer will mean a full repertoire of shows, offering as many as five different shows in one weekend, Brown said.

On Tuesday, the board tentatively approved $50,000 of funding for the theater.

Other groups making presentations during Tuesday’s public comments included the Washington County Public Library, Virginia Highlands Community College, Veterans Memorial Park, Washington County Fairgrounds and Highlands Community Services.

