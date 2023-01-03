New members bring positive outlook to council

BRISTOL, Va. – Two new City Council members took the oath of office Tuesday during the annual re-organizational meeting but the group’s limited experience was accompanied by a positive outlook.

As expected, the new City Council chose recently re-elected Neal Osborne – it’s most seasoned member with 54 months of experience – as mayor and Becky Nave – who is starting her 18th month on the council – as vice mayor.

After passing the gavel, former Mayor Anthony Farnum, who has served 50 months - remains a council member.

That trio, with about 10 combined years of council service, welcomed newly elected members Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard to replace former members Bill Hartley and Kevin Wingard, who left with more than 14 years combined experience.

Previous reorganizations were held in July following May elections but under the change made by the state, new members will have to get up to speed quickly with budget season looming and given the city daunting financial challenges.

This group will be tasked with finding ways to pay for millions of dollars of unbudgeted landfill remediation work, balancing a solid waste budget with less income and greater expenses and maintaining levels of service in other city departments.

“It will be a tough year. There will be some tough decisions; unfortunate discussions we’ll have to have, I’m sure. It’s not all gloom and doom. We have some good things happening in the city, some exciting stuff,” Osborne said after the meeting. “I look forward to serving with this group of people. It’s a different council than it has been with different perspectives but I think we’ll be able to do some good things.”

Asked about their collective lack of experience, Osborne said, “You know what, The Beatles were amateurs when they started. We’ll be fine.”

Nave welcomed the new members and urged everyone to work together to solve the city’s challenges, noting “it’s different up here than it is out there,” referring to being in the audience.

Holmes and Pollard both addressed what lies ahead.

“We have several obstacles we have to tackle as we get rolling. I’m up for the challenge and know the city is. We’re going to get through this,” Holmes said. “I come to this knowing I don’t have all the answers. There are a lot of unknowns but I’m willing to dig in. I’m willing to learn … I like to think of this like a car. I’ve driven a car around 20 years and I don’t know how everything works under the hood. I look forward to working with my colleagues on council, the city staff and members of the community.”

Pollard called for greater citizen involvement.

“A lot of people got involved in this election who don’t normally get involved. I would like to thank them for getting involved, being involved and I’d like to ask them to stay involved,” Pollard said. “We are a council of five members. We don’t know everything; we can’t know everything. We’re not really expected to know everything. We have to rely on people giving us expertise we don’t have in our experience … Please stay involved, tell us what your experience tells you so we can make the best decisions we possibly can.”

Also during the reorganization the council voted unanimously to retain Randy Eads as both city manager and city attorney. Pollard initially asked if the council would consider the city attorney appointment for six months, to see if the council could identify funds to pay a separate attorney when the new fiscal year begins July 1 but that was rejected by the council.

Farnum said the council will have a lot to deal with during the budget cycle.

“I just want to say I appreciate everything Mr. Eads has done in this role,” Farnum said. “I think he’s been a real asset to have someone who is also an attorney as the city manager … I have great respect for Mr. Eads so I’m for keeping the motion as it is for a one-year-term.”