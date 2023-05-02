BRISTOL, Tenn. — Before their meeting on Tuesday night, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council held a meet and greet for their new City Manager, Kelli Bourgeois.

Bourgeois, who is originally from Minnesota, emphasized that meeting and connecting with people that make up Bristol is the best part of her job.

“Being able to make those connections, it’s literally the best part of the job,” Bourgeois said. “To have all of these people here, and a lot of them serve on our boards and commissions, so to make that connection to when they’re already really community service oriented is great.”

Bourgeois highlighted that she hopes to meet more Bristolians over the coming months and encourages the public to approach her with their needs, projects, or concerns.

“I do want to get to know everybody and I want to hear what people have to say, good, bad, ugly. If they have ideas if they have things that don’t work so well that they’d like to see change. I’d like to hear that,” Bourgeois said.

“I’ll be out and about in a lot of community events, and I would love to have people come up and talk,” she said.

Bourgeois has been amazed by the reception she has received and how kind the people of Bristol have been as she settles into her new home.

“I come from Minnesota. The tag there is Minnesota nice. It’s not nearly as truly nice, kind as the people here,” she said.