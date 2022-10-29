Mural honors contributions of African Americans to Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. – Rev. Annette Warren paraphrased Mr. Rogers during the opening prayer for the dedication ceremony of Standing Tall and Proud, a series of murals depicting the African American heritage of Tazewell County.

“Mr. Rogers would say it’s a great day to be in the neighborhood, I say it is glorious day to be in Tazewell County,” Moore said.

Last April, the Board of Supervisors commissioned a public artwork to be erected near the courthouse grounds to honor the contributions of African Americans to the history of the county.

The Citizens Courthouse Grounds Improvement Committee researched and planned the creation of a permanent outdoor mural depicting the contributions of several generations and their contributions to the county’s history.

With the assistance of eight other artists, Ellen Elmes took the lead and the group painted permanent portraits of 16 people. The group ranges from people born into slavery in the 1800s to those living in the 21st century.

“It is ironic that today we are here to dedicate of people who refused to let others paint them in black and white,’ County Administrator Eric Young said. Young said the mural will serve as inspiration for future generations.

The committee had narrative plaques made to tell the history of each person. Visitors may walk to each picture and read their biographies. Elmes said many of the artists had connections to the portrait they helped paint.

Brandon Viney, who lives in Portland Oregon, worked on the portrait of Lou Peery after having it shipped to him. Peery’s portrait is the first one on the wall.

The portraits range from Samuel Harris, who was born around 1847 and died in 1954 as the oldest ex-slave in the county to Peery, who died in 2019 after a long career as the high school baseball coach.

Jim Higginbotham was the town’s first African American police chief.

Flora Sinkford, who co-chaired the committee, recalled Higginbotham leading the Ku Klux Klan down Main Street in 1987 during their last march in the county. Each member of the committee gave some of the history of the person they researched and asked members of that person’s family to stand and be recognized.

Minnie Holley Barnes and Hattie Holley Heath are honored as educators who obtained master’s degrees enabling them to enrich the lives of many people. Minnie was born in 1900 and died in 1996. Hattie was born in 1901 and died in 2005.

There is also a portrait honoring the Tazewell County coal miner representing African Americans, who worked in the coal mines in Amonate, Boissevain, Bishop, Jewell Ridge, Pocahontas and Raven from 1883 until 1955.

There is also a portrait of James Knox-Smith, who was born into slavery in 1852. The portraits are mounted on the wall of a Main Street building, just steps from the courthouse.