Morgan Griffith to run for reelection

Saying there is much work to be done, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, on Tuesday announced his plans to seek reelection to the 9th Congressional District seat.

Griffith, 63, issued a written statement seeking his sixth two-year term in the U.S. House.

“I have called Southwest Virginia home my entire life and I have worked tirelessly for the communities I represent. I am so fortunate to be currently representing some of the state’s most friendly, loving, and patriotic Americans. Despite the tremendous size of the 9th Congressional district, I have been amazed by the overwhelming support I have received as I travel throughout the regions. This support has made my job as your U.S. representative special,” he said in the statement.

Griffith criticized the Biden administration and its policies.

“We are seeing an unprecedented assault on our civil liberties, families are struggling to make ends meet as gas prices and grocery prices rise, and drug abuse continues to be a major problem in our communities,” Griffith said. “By addressing legislation that focuses more on fulfilling Democrat wish lists as opposed to serving the people, it is clear that the radical left in Washington D.C. does not hold the interests of Southwest Virginia to heart.”