The Bristol Tennessee City Council has narrowed its field of city manager candidates down to four.

Interviews are scheduled to take place on Feb. 13.

The Herald Courier asked each candidate about their experiences and why they want to be Bristol, Tennessee's next city manager.

Kelli Bourgeois (Elk River, Minnesota)

City manager for Columbia Heights, Minnesota, a northern suburb of Minneapolis, Bourgeois says she had Bristol on her radar even before seeing the job opening.

“My husband and I are at a point with our families and careers that we're looking to make a move,” Bourgeois said. “We have a short list of states and cities that we are interested in moving to, and Bristol is on that list.”

Bourgeois began a career in government in 1995 as a planner in South Dakota. She was a community development director and assistant city administrator in Becker, Minnesota before taking on a human resources director/assistant city manager role in Columbia Heights in 2014 prior to becoming city manager in 2019.

For Bourgeois, who has an undergraduate degree in local and urban affairs and a law degree, city management is all about service.

“To be a good city manager you really have to be a public servant at heart,” Bourgeois said. “It’s not about the money or title — it’s really truly about serving the community, and also the staff.”

According to Bourgeois, she and her husband are ready to plant roots elsewhere in the country, and Bristol is an attractive destination given its natural amenities and a rich history.

“The city itself — the size, both population and geographically — is a great fit,” Bourgeois said. “I really like that it’s larger geographically, but it’s still got that downtown, the history and more of a small-town type setting.”

Joe Neeb (Roswell, New Mexico)

City manager of Roswell, Neeb has 25 years of local government experience. With an MBA and certifications from the International City/County Management Association and the International Economic Development Council, Neeb says he is intrigued by the job opening because of Bristol’s solid foundation.

“Bristol is a well-run, growing city that ensures quality services for its citizenry,” Neeb said. “It has managed and focused its finances exceptionally well and has a clear vision of future planning needs.”

For Neeb, who was born and raised in Indiana, traits of a good city manager include being a motivator and a good listener and communicator.

“A good city manager must be committed to service, be a resourceful financial steward and serve with compassion,” Neeb said. “They need to assist the governing body in developing the vision of the city and be capable of implementing the plan.”

In November, Neeb resigned as Roswell’s city manager, but remains employed there until Feb. 22, he said. When asked about the resignation, Neeb said that it was a result of change in city leadership.

“As I was unanimously hired by the previous mayor and council, the new mayor wanted an appointed team of his own,” Neeb said. “My decision, albeit a difficult one, to resign was necessary to protect the sanctity of the city council, their responsibility to govern properly and allow the mayor to achieve his vision for the city.”

Josh Suddath (Gallatin, Tennessee)

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and graduate of East Tennessee State University, Suddath has about 17 years of government experience, including four and a half years in the military. A former assistant town administrator for Collierville, Tennessee, Suddath spent two years at the Tennessee Department of Transportation where he was a statewide manager in the Office of Community Transportation. He has worked the last five years in Sumner County, Tennessee where he is director of development services.

Suddath has a Master's in Public Administration, with a focus on planning and development, and a Bachelor of Arts in History. His wife was born and raised in the Tri-Cities, where the couple still has family.

“Bristol is a really great community, with a rich history and a great future ahead of it,” Suddath said. “The city has a reputation across the state for being stable and well run, and it has a lot going for it in terms of its geographic location, area recreational opportunities and potential for economic growth.”

When asked about the key traits of a good city manager, Suddath mentioned the ability to listen and work collaboratively.

“A good city manager needs to be able to listen to the City Council, learn their priorities, and work together with them to make those priorities a reality,” Suddath said. “A good city manager also needs to be able to listen to the public, find ways to incorporate them into the decision making process, and to use their feedback to find ways to do things better.”

C. Seth Sumner (Athens, Tennessee)

With 13 years of experience in city management, Sumner is past city manager of Athens, Tennessee and currently a transportation planner for the City of Cleveland, Tennessee. He has a BA and MPA from the University of Tennessee and is a Certified Municipal Finance Officer, Tennessee Certified Economic Developer and ICMA-Credentialed Manager.

When asked about his interest in the position, Sumner mentioned country music, Bristol Motor Speedway, the school system and the historic downtown.

“Bristol has so much to offer my family,” Sumner said. “When visiting, I have always found the people of Bristol are kind and friendly and the city is a good environment for the quality of life that we are seeking. What strikes my heart most is the sense of community shared and exhibited by the people who already call Bristol home. It's clear that they possess an identity rooted in a sense of place, where people are authentic.”

For Sumner, a good city manager is collaborative and plays coach to a team of staff.

“A good city manager sets the tone at the top for the organization by acting with integrity while being able and willing to make tough decisions. Proven experience with economic and community development as well as possessing financial savviness are a must.”

Sumner resigned as city manager of Athens in November. When asked about the resignation, Sumner said “the November election brought a change in direction for the city of Athens.”