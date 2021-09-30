McAuliffe kicks off jobs tour campaign stretch in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe charged up an Abingdon crowd with campaign rhetoric Wednesday afternoon.

“It is great to be back in Abingdon again,” McAuliffe said after arriving at Wolf Hills Brewing Co., where he was greeted by a crowd of about 100 people.

McAuliffe, 64, served as the 72nd governor of Virginia from 2014-2018. He was in Southwest Virginia to kick off his jobs tour, he said.

On Wednesday, McAuliffe called the town of Abingdon “the greatest city in the United States of America.”

He also called himself “the most traveled governor in U.S. history” and told of how he lured big companies like Amazon, Facebook and Nestle to locate in Virginia during his term.

“The message I was trying to send to the world was that Virginia was an open and welcoming state,” McAuliffe said.

Unemployment also dropped across the commonwealth during his term as governor, he said.

McAuliffe created 200,000 jobs in Virginia during his term as governor, said former U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher, when he introduced McAuliffe at the rally.