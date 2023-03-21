ABINGDON, Va. — Mark J. Matney wants another four years as Commissioner of Revenue in Washington County, Virginia.

That’s why Matney, 56, plans to make a formal announcement Thursday to officially launch his reelection campaign.

“I believe I’m good at what I do,” Matney told the Bristol Herald Courier on Tuesday. “I believe that God has called me to serve the people. And I think that’s the best way to serve God and serve the people at the same time.”

He was elected Commissioner of revenue in 2019.

On Jan. 1, Matney completed courses and exams through the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia to earn his certification as a Master Commissioner.

As commissioner, Matney has worked to eliminate taxes for farmers and veterans.

“In 2020, I asked the Board of Supervisors to get rid of the vehicle declarations that everyone had to send back to the office every year and we got it done. This eliminated $170,000 in late fees taxpayers had to pay for the late return of a piece of paper,” Matney said in a written statement.

“In 2020, I adjusted land use values to state regulations that previously were not being followed. This lowered some of the land use values, saving taxpayers over $100, 000,” Matney said.

“In 2021, I asked the Board of Supervisors to approve an ordinance so the elderly and disabled only had to fill out a long application once every three years instead of every year. This was done to relieve stress on the most vulnerable in our community,” Matney said.

He pointed to other accomplishments.

“As of 2021, the Commissioner's office is now an Accredited Office as designated by the State Commissioners of Revenue Association. Our accreditation was reaffirmed for 2022. The office was reaffirmed accredited in 2023 as well,” Matney said.

“In 2022, the Commissioner’s office asked the Board of Supervisors to require all short-term rental operations to register with our office. The Board agreed. This registration with our office is one time only," he said. "The registration was requested to ensure fairness in short-term rentals in our county. It is not fair for some to turn in their transient occupancy tax and pay business personal property while others do not. This registry comes with fines for those that do not report, thus causing everyone to play by the rules in a fair manner.”

“As of 2022, this office has successfully put three Emory & Henry College students through our intern program in our office. We are helping a fourth student from Virginia Highlands Community College. It is an honor to help these students succeed in their future endeavors,” Matney said.

A native of Grundy, Virginia, Matney was raised in Buchanan County “on a mountain,” he said.

Prior to serving as the commissioner of revenue, Matney worked as special education school teacher in Virginia at Lee County, Greene County and Rappahannock County. He also taught in North Carolina at Ashe County, Hyde County and Scotland County.

Matney and his wife, Senah, have been married since 2017 and often attend public meetings together. “She’s very vocal in her own right,” Matney said. “And she speaks for herself.”

The election will be Nov 7.