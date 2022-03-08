Mark Hutton sworn in as new Bristol Tennessee City Council member

Mark Hutton was sworn in Tuesday as a new Bristol Tennessee City Council member, replacing Chad Keen, who left the council last month. Hutton is a Presbyterian minister who resigned from an elected position on the Sullivan County Commission to serve the remainder of Keen’s term on Bristol’s council. The seat will be up for election again in November, and Hutton has stated that he plans to run. “I like to take time to think things through,” Hutton said of what he hopes to bring to the council, “to try to hear as many different perspectives as possible, to collate it all, and try to see things from as many angles as I an before I make informed decisions. That’s really the process for me — being quiet long enough and listening to what other people have to say, trying to ask the right questions, and being open to what people are thinking.”