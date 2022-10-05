Legacy of coal provides region's edge for securing reactor

A ready workforce, available land and a robust electric infrastructure stemming from the coal industry make Southwest Virginia the apparent favorite to secure a modular nuclear reactor but years of review lie ahead.

Earlier this week Gov. Glenn Youngkin termed it “our moonshot” in calling for “launching a commercial, small modular reactor that will be serving customers with baseload power demand in Southwest Virginia within the next 10 years.”

The reactor, which would utilize the same technology powering nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, was a cornerstone of Youngkin’s proposed energy reform plan unveiled during a speech in Lynchburg.

“It’s an opportunity. There is a lot to be determined yet,” said Mike Quillen, chair the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority, who has been working on this project for some time.

“The thing we want people to understand is it’s not because nobody else will take this [reactor] they want to put it in Southwest Virginia. We have positives that make it a place that we should look at.

“And it’s safe. Thousands of our brightest and bravest work and sleep next to these things every day on submarines and aircraft carriers,” Quillen told the Herald Courier Wednesday.

It will likely be years before a site is approved and work begins, he said.

If the pilot reactor is successful, it could lead to more, according to Will Payne, managing partner of Coalfield Strategies and InvestSWVA.

“This is not about a one-location project,” Payne said. “I think the goal is there could be a dozen of these reactors at one site. The goal with SMRs is taking proven technology, make it repeatable. With SMRs, it’s not a new technology. With the U.S. Navy, it’s been around 75 years.”

In addition to creating jobs to establish and operate the facility, it could also spur additional manufacturing jobs, Payne said.

“This is competitive. There are other parts of Virginia that want this. This is a competition. Other parts of the state are interested but we have some advantages they don’t have,” Quillen said.

Those advantages stem from its legacy industries.

“People are our biggest positive. We’ve got an experienced workforce that has worked in the energy fields of coal and gas for decades. There is a tremendous amount of talent that wants to stay here. Both those industries are much more sophisticated than you might think,” Quillen said.

Former coal mines sites also offer advantages, he said.

“Available, reclaimed mine lands that we want to repurpose is another huge advantage. We have 100,000-plus acres we have to look at. We’ve got millions of gallons of water in previous underground mines and all that water is excellent,” Quillen said.

“We have a tremendous infrastructure of power lines put in here over decades to service the coal industry. When you look at a major coal processing plant or a very large mine, it takes a lot of electrical capacity,” Quillen said. “Other places might look at this and say we’re in a rural area but they’re not going to have that electrical infrastructure already in place. It was put here because of the coal industry and is available now.”

The reactor would likely produce between 50 megawatts and 100 megawatts, Quillen said, which is much smaller than traditional nuclear reactors like those operated by Dominion Energy, which produce nearly 1,000 megawatts.

“We’re probably two years away. We’ve been working with Dominion and AEP on this concept,” Quillen said.

On its website, Dominion said “several reactor vendors have SMR designs in varying stages of regulatory approval with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Dominion Energy is reviewing those designs to determine the best options for the company to help meet its net zero emissions goals with a technology that is safe, cost-effective, reliable, and expected to be commercially available to support an in-service date in the early 2030s.”

Because these reactors are compact, expansive sites aren’t required.

“We don’t need 1,000 acres away from everybody for this type of facility. You’re not going to put it in the middle of a town but it doesn’t require a tremendous amount of acreage,” Quillen said, adding a single reactor could likely operate on a 30-acre site with proper power infrastructure.

“The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission is completing a feasibility analysis of locating SMRs in Southwest Virginia,” Payne said. “LENOWISCO represents the Counties of Lee, Scott and Wise as well as the City of Norton. LENOWISCO understands both the opportunity and appetite for SMRs in the coalfields.”

The governor stressed expanding nuclear power as part of the energy plan to assure reliability.

“Dominion Energy recognizes its net zero emissions goals cannot be achieved by way of solar, wind and energy storage alone,” the company said on its website. “SMRs present the opportunity to provide an additional energy source which is available at all hours of the day to complement renewable energy. Achieving Net Zero emissions will require the implementation of several strategies working in tandem.”

Quillen said Virginia will likely struggle with some renewable energy sources.

“The reality is we can aspire to be 100% renewable by 2035 or whatever date you want to put out there but because of our topography, Virginia is not going to get there with wind or solar.

“Our wind option is offshore, which is great. That’s being worked on. We don’t have capacity for onshore wind in Virginia,” Quillen said. “Solar, we have potential, particularly in Southside but the amount of acreage it would take out of other land use will end up being an issue … The other option Virginia has is to buy renewable power from out of state. That will be competitive, more expensive and there are huge issues that have to be resolved.”

Quillen said nuclear makes sense.

“To move away from fossil fuels and have reliable energy we have to evaluate nuclear and that’s where we are right now. We think, after the work we’ve been doing, that it will be looked at by a lot of people,” he said. “It’s a marathon not a sprint.”